Orban says Hungary aims to curb inflation to single digits by end-2023

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government aims to avoid recession next year and wants to curb inflation to single digits by the end of 2023, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, flagging a new tax break for women who have children before the age of 30.

Orban is facing his biggest challenge since coming to power in 2010 as economic growth slows, Hungary's central bank interest rates are at the highest in the EU, and annual inflation is projected to reach around 26%-27% in the coming months.

Orban said his government, which was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April 2022, would maintain an existing system of caps on household energy bills next year, even as the country's total energy bill jumped to 17 billion euros in 2022 from 7 billion in 2021 as prices soared.

Orban also said his government would finalize deals with the European Union on funding in the coming days, after reaching an agreement earlier this month on the release of suspended funds if Hungary meets all conditions agreed with Brussels amid a rule of law dispute and if it curbs corruption linked to the use of EU funds.

"The most important thing is that we must stay out of the war, we stay out of European recession, that the Hungarian economy would grow next year...and that December on December inflation should be single digit by the end of 2023," Orban told a briefing.

Orban said his government would grant a tax break to women until the age of 30 if they choose to have children, building on a previously introduced tax break for young people until the age of 25.

Orban has long fought with his EU partners over media and academic freedoms, migrant and LGBT rights.

International watchdogs say Orban has long channelled EU funds to oligarchs close to his Fidesz party to entrench himself in power. Orban says Hungary is no more corrupt than others.

