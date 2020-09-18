Orban has ruled Hungary for a decade. Could the pandemic bring him down?

* Economy and industries like autos reeling under pandemic

* Economists expect fallout to stretch to 2021 and beyond

* This could pose threat to Orban's 2022 re-election chances

* PM has long relied on a strong economy as a vote-winner

* It has aided his popularity, even as he's criticised abroad

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian car dealer Realszisztema has shelved plans to build a $1.7 million service facility and warehouse. Auto supplier AGC Glass Hungary, too, is turning away from expansion ambitions as it faces a future of fewer workers and sliding sales.

The companies are part of an auto industry that until recently had been a mainstay of a strong Hungarian economy, and a sector that Prime Minister Viktor Orban has hailed as a testament to his stewardship of the nation.

Realszisztema and some other Hungarian companies weathered the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reasonably well. But now they are preparing for a second wave, which has injected a renewed sense of uncertainty into their business plans, and the economic fallout is expected to stretch into 2021 and beyond.

Hungary's weakened prospects could represent the biggest threat to Orban's decade-long rule as he prepares to face parliamentary elections in the first half of 2022.

Orban, whose stated aim has been to transform his country into an "illiberal democracy", has drawn censure abroad with his anti-immigration rhetoric and sweeping reforms that have earned him accusations of authoritarianism from the European Union. He has denied these accusations.

He has nonetheless enjoyed enduring popularity at home, winning three straight terms to become Hungary's longest-serving post-communist leader, and has repeatedly shown his ability to bring tens of thousands of supporters onto the streets.

However he has long relied on the economy as a major vote-winner, with strong financial support for families, and has emphasised his role in helping develop industries such as autos and overseeing the growth of a large ecosystem of suppliers around car factories.

"One of the main reasons why Orban's supporters back his Fidesz party is its economic legitimacy. A sense that Fidesz can run a competent economic policy," said Andras Biro-Nagy, a political analyst at think-tank Policy Solutions.

The Hungarian government did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

In recent years, the premier has said that Hungary's auto industry was on track to become a regional hub. Even in June this year, when the country looked to have successfully beaten back COVID-19, he gave a rousing speech from a car factory.

"We are in the citadel of Hungarian industry. This factory is the pride of Hungarian industry." he said. "We are also somewhere important in terms of the national economy."

However both this sector and the wider economy are looking more precarious, with little certainty about the future, potentially robbing the premier of a key electoral advantage.

Last year, the economy expanded by almost 5%, year on year, while the booming car sector increased output by more than 10%.

This year the economy shrank 13.6% in the second quarter, the deepest contraction in Central Europe, and is not expected to rebound until 2022 or 2023. Some 200,000 people have lost their jobs. Car sector output, meanwhile, was down more than 24% in the first seven months of 2020.





'THE LAST STRAW'

Authorities warn of a second wave of infections towards the end of this year, and businesses are worried.

AGC Glass, for example, estimates its turnover next year will be 15% below 2019 levels.

"The size of the cake in Europe will be smaller and competition for each slice will be stiffer," its human resources director Mihaly Giber said. "If half of the factory is put into quarantine, we will not be able to meet the demands of clients."

Orban's Fidesz party currently leads in opinion polls and it is unclear how long Hungary's economy will be impacted by the virus or if voters in 2022 will hold him responsible for the economic consequences of a once-in-a-century pandemic, according to political analysts.

They say, however, that Orban's hardline stance on immigration, which has been a big factor is his electoral success, is unlikely to dominate the agenda as in the past.

