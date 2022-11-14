OraSure Technologies to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Ken McGrath, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 17, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.



Live webcasts and replays of the presentations can be accessed by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. Replays of the webcasts will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for 14 days.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

