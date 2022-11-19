Orascom Development Holding Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: CHF0.04 (vs CHF0.024 loss in 3Q 2021)

Orascom Development Holding (VTX:ODHN) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF188.9m (up 30% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: CHF1.74m (up from CHF974.4k loss in 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 0.9% (up from net loss in 3Q 2021). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: CHF0.04 (up from CHF0.024 loss in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Orascom Development Holding Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are up 1.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Orascom Development Holding (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

