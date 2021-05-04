Orangeville Northmen coach Bryan Jennings remembered as 'energetic volunteer'

A prominent player in the local sports community is being remembered as someone who generously donated his time and energy.

Bryan Jennings, a former executive member and coach of Orangeville Northmen minor lacrosse, has died.

“My heart is broken, and I dearly miss him...,” said longtime friend Chris Schneider

Also a coach, Schneider was good friends of Jennings for about 12 years, and his boys and Jennings played lacrosse together.

The organization participates in the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League and Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League. They are current titleholders of the junior league and won the Minto Cup.

Jennings help raised funds at a tournament for the Junior B team and donated to many teams in the association.

“He was a standup person, an awesome guy, a good friend and an extremely good father,” said Schneider. “He was a little more polished in hockey. I was a little more polished in coaching lacrosse.”

They camped and fished with their children at tournaments. They also played senior masters Northmen lacrosse together with a bunch of Jennings's friends.

“He was a very energetic volunteer and volunteered his time constantly,” said Kent Davis, president of the Minor Lacrosse Association and friend of Jennings for over 20 years. “He was very well-liked by everybody. He’ll be missed by a lot of people.”

Davis and Jennings played hockey and coached together on several occasions.

“He was a popular guy, not just in the lacrosse community but with his friends,” said Davis. “He was a good family guy.”

He said he would like to honour Jennings, but the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental restrictions limit what they could do.

Schneider and Jennings were fans of motorcycles. They helped rebuild their choppers. Since October, Schneider had not seen Jennings as Jennings’s work placed him down in Texas.

“The garage was a man cave, and we hung out and spent a lot of time there brainstorming work for each other,” said Schneider. “He was a very smart man when it came to working and what he did for a living.”

Funeral details have not been announced at this time.

Joshua Santos is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter for the Orangeville Banner, covering municipal affairs. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

