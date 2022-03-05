It’s an Orange Out: Local student sections are supporting Olathe East at basketball games

After Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School that left three people injured, schools around the area are coming together to show support.

The student section for Olathe South’s girls basketball team announced that they will be wearing orange for their 7 p.m. Friday clash against Shawnee Mission West.

Falcons… We have decide to change our theme for the girls basketball game tonight to an ORANGE OUT in support of Olathe East. We are one community and we support our fellow Olathe schools! #OlatheStrong @OS_LadyFalconBB @CoachALadyFalc https://t.co/eqoD8HTXub — OS Student Section (@OS_BirdHouse) March 4, 2022

Olathe North and Olathe West will also wear orange as their girls basketball teams play each other at 7 p.m. Friday.

THEME CHANGE FOR TONIGHT



We are working with @onflightcrew_ to support Olathe East. The theme is now Orange Out. #EASTSTRONG pic.twitter.com/OcWs8Zwv4r — OWL NATION (@TheOWLSfamily) March 4, 2022

Others also came together to show their support for Olathe East.

at the end of the day we're all family. we love and are here for all of our east family https://t.co/z0Ez11VJq3 — Emilie Bartlett (@EmilieB_33) March 4, 2022

We send love to our @OlatheEastCheer family and the entire @OlatheEastHawks community. We are all Hawks today. #OlatheStrong pic.twitter.com/TmpxcCrzlQ — STMS Cheer (@SabercatCheer) March 4, 2022