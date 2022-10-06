Try These 6 Spicy Orange Hair Colors for Your Fall Update

One of the best things about fall is that it brings fresh hair color trends and innovative ways to revive those summer tresses. For the cooler months this season, we've seen a major resurgence of orange hair colors — from the most vibrant to toned-down shades, clearly the color orange is top of mind for hairstylists and beauty enthusiasts.

Be advised that this particular shade does require a lot of maintenance that some may need more patience for. To remedy this, it's much safe to stay in between the ginger-spice shade of the orange shade — especially if your natural hair is dark brown as it tends to be healthier to lift to the middle than to lift higher and expose yourself to breakage and damage.

In layman's terms, going orange is not a full low-maintenance color. Still, you can always opt for a wig install to mirror stars such as Ciara or Cardi B or consult with an experienced professional trained in color. For more inspiration, discover the seven orange hair color trends for the fall season bound to suit you and turn heads for the chiller days.

Pumpkin Pureè

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Ciara set the tone with this wig install. This unit is perfect for any Halloween festivities or whenever you wake up feeling like you want to be a different human. We suggest for those vying for this specific color to go with a wig unit instead of dying your natural hair.

"Courtroom" Ginger-Orange Spice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Kim Kardashian and Cardi B are the only ones that can set trends from being inside the courtroom. This ginger-orange color is toned down put packs a punch. It's also more vibrant than nuclear traditional ginger tones and gives more fantasy.

Orange-Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??? ??????? (@goddess_redhead)

This particular orange-red is great for someone with fair skin or medium neutral skin tones. We'd advise that yellow undertones avoid going this shade and use a darker copper-orange color to compliment the skin.

Story continues

Pure Pumpkin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aveda Arts & Sciences Inst. (@avedaarts)

This isn't your pumpkin patch color, this is pure pumpkin. Those on the fairer side will want to opt for this shade to bring out more golden or rosier tones.

Tangerine Dream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Artist (@bel_pipsqueekinsaigon)

Tangerine dream is the most stunning shade of orange one can achieve. Mainly for those with warm and golden undertones, but with the right amount of lighting and makeup application, anyone can rock this color.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAUREN COOPER ⚡️ (@laurencoophair)

Pumpkin Spice Latte hair is a Starbucks fan dream in color form. This staple shade transcends all skin tones, and the upkeep is minimal.