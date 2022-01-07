Orange County reports third COVID-19 death of a child younger than 5

Gregory Yee
·2 min read
Anaheim, CA - January 13: Orange County public health director, Dr. Clayton Chau speaks at a news conference as Orange County active Phase 1A (critical and healthcare workers) residents exit large tents at Orange County&#39;s first large-scale vaccination site after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the Toy Story parking lot at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Orange County supervisors and Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau held a news conference discussing the county&#39;s first Super POD (point-of-dispensing) site for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The vaccinations are at Tier 1A for people who have reservations on a website. The site is able to handle 7,000 immunizations per day. Their goal is to immunize everyone in Orange County who chooses to do so by July 4th. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Orange County health officer Dr. Clayton Chau, shown at a news conference last year, said the county's third COVID-19 death of a child younger than 5 shows "we must continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County officials confirmed Thursday night that a child under the age of 5 died in December of complications from COVID-19.

The announcement comes as cases are climbing in Orange County and throughout California, driven by the Omicron variant.

"We have lost another precious young life to this terrible virus; it is our third pediatric death in Orange County since the start of the pandemic," said Dr. Clayton Chau, the county's health officer. "This is yet another somber reminder that we must continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones, especially our little ones under 5 years of age who are not able to be vaccinated."

No COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use in children younger than 5.

The county's seven-day average for new coronavirus cases jumped from 25.5 per 100,000 residents to 67.5 per 100,000 residents between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5, officials said. The average number of daily cases rose from 822 to 2,179, and the positivity rate increased from 6.5% to 16.2%.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions also increased significantly during the same period, with the majority of hospitalized patients being unvaccinated, officials said.

"Cases are reaching levels that we haven’t seen throughout this pandemic," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, deputy county health officer. "We strongly urge our county residents and visitors to please take all preventative measures to reduce your risk of getting sick or hospitalized. Even though breakthrough infections are possible, the most important thing you can do is get vaccinated and boosted to maximize your immunity to COVID-19 and reduce your chance of getting severely infected."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

