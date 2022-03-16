Orange County Basketball Training Organization Releases its first NFT

EZ Buckets Basketball has released its first set of NFT's and is one of the first few to release these forms of digital art as a basketball training organization.

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / EZ Buckets says it aims to be at the forefront of innovation and in tune with the changing marketplace/world. With the launch of these NFT's on OpenSea, the company hopes to provide value to their clients in a new creative way that is still being slowly adapted. The NFT features a 3D version of the company logo that rotates continuously with a standout texture of the ball and letters. The continuous loop is a symbol of the never-ending desire to improve in the game of basketball.

Now, with the purchase of one of EZ Buckets NFT's not only would one get the digital art, but the buyer will receive a code to get a free download of the organization's Dribbling video workout, as well as their vertical jump training program.

The organization hopes to expand these downloadable attachments in the coming months as they foray more into the virtual training space to offer virtual downloadable workouts that can be easily shared and used all over the country. CEO Josh Jogwe says, "providing increased knowledge and spreading the amazing game of basketball has always been one of our core principles."

About EZ Buckets Basketball:

EZ Buckets Basketball is a basketball training organization based in Orange County, CA. EZ Buckets was founded in 2018 for the purpose of aiding players in their progression in the game of basketball. The organization currently consists of 3 trainers: Josh Jogwe - Founder/Head Trainer, Charleston Moore - Head Assistant Trainer, and Mateo Silva - Assistant Trainer. Together the organization trains around 14 athletes per week and has worked with all levels from beginner to pro.

