Orange and Blue Day: KC community rocks Olathe East colors to show support after shooting

Students and school staff all across the metro showed support for Olathe East on Wednesday by sporting their orange and blue.

The Olathe Public School District asked the community to wear East’s school colors to show some love for the students and staff affected by last week’s school shooting that left three people injured, and a student charged with attempted capital murder.

“I truly believe the best thing we can do right now as a community is rally around our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager said in a statement.

Wednesday, March 9 is Orange & Blue day! We encourage all our students, staff, families, & community members to show their support for Olathe East by wearing orange & blue.



When posting on social media, please use #OneOlatheFamily so OE can see all the love throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/FJMXsbQVS7 — Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) March 7, 2022

The community’s widespread participation in and response to Orange and Blue Day is all over social media with the hashtag #OneOlatheFamily.

Family members, Olathe East alumni, students and teachers in districts beyond Olathe and even the KC Current soccer team tapped in to show their support.

Sending all the love to Olathe East today from some Santa Fe Trail Middle School students, teachers, and staff.

#OneOlatheFamily ️#ProudToBeSFT pic.twitter.com/9V2yhLEx0q — Laura Buchanan (@lauramartzie) March 9, 2022

Wearing my orange and navy and standing as #OneOlatheFamily today and every day. pic.twitter.com/LHEwc6lbFr — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) March 9, 2022

The Instructional Resource Center is wearing blue and orange today to support Olathe East! #OneOlatheFamily pic.twitter.com/12giAHv6da — Olathe CTE (@OlatheCTE) March 9, 2022

As an Olathe native both my children and I attended school in the @olatheschools so we will always support our community! #OneOlatheFamily pic.twitter.com/n0NemxVOIO — Alicia Anderson (@Alicia_educates) March 9, 2022

Is this an original shirt from ‘92, you ask? Why yes, yes it is. My heart is with my OE fam. #OneOlatheFamily pic.twitter.com/bzKYWeayI3 — Shannon Wickliffe (@oldstyle14) March 9, 2022

You can see more signs of support by searching for the hashtag #OneOlatheFamily on social media.