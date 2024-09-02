Orange Blossom Classic delivered a thrilling game despite the inclement weather

Through 17 minutes, the result of the Orange Blossom Classic appeared to be a foregone conclusion. Combining a balanced offense and an opportunistic defense, North Carolina Central was up 21-0 with 12:23 remaining in the second quarter.

During the Eagles’ third touchdown, as safety Kole Jones was striding into the end zone after intercepting a pass, Alabama State graduate student quarterback Jonah O’Brien was pummeled by several Eagles defenders — resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Penalty aside, the incident encapsulated the Hornets’ slow start, with North Carolina Central asserting themselves as the more physical team.

“We’re a physical football team, and we knew we had to run the ball tonight,” said North Carolina Central coach Trei Oliver. “The offensive line did a great job and we’re still very young up front. [With] the defensive line, we had some sacks. [We] got a lot of pressure on the quarterback.”

But the play appeared to light a fire for the Hornets, as they closed the gap to one possession going into halftime.

“I’m an old-school linebacker,” said Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. “When the quarterback throws an interception, you knock the crap out of them. That’s what they did. [But] if you do it too much, you get a 15-yard penalty.”

That 15-yard penalty forced North Carolina Central to kick from its own 20-yard line, which allowed junior running back AJ Gates to return the ball the other way for a touchdown.

Eight minutes later senior quarterback Andrew Body ran for a 38-yard touchdown.

However, North Carolina Central’s rugged ground game carried them throughout the second half — eventually pulling away with a 31-24 win. Eagles running back J’Mari Taylor rushed for 128 yards on 24 carries, punishing the Hornets linebackers for all four quarters.

“I give a big shout out to the offensive coordinator, all the coaches and the [offensive] line for putting me in a good position to run the ball,” Taylor said.

Meanwhile, the Hornets switched between O’Brien and Body at quarterback. Body displayed his dynamism on the ground, scoring two rushing touchdowns from beyond 30 yards. But O’Brien struggled and threw two costly interceptions for Alabama State — including one to freshman defensive back DJ Estes that clinched the game for the Eagles.

“We dropped one or two of them early,” Oliver said. “But you know DJ [Estes] is an outstanding young player for us. He had the opportunity to make a play and made it.”

Robinson said the plan coming into the game was to play both quarterbacks, as both offer different skill sets that make it hard for the defense to adjust throughout the game.

The rain delay, which occurred at the beginning of the third quarter, lasted for around an hour and 15 minutes. Fans, who quickly evacuated the outdoor areas, came back once play resumed.

“We control what we control,” Oliver said. “We can’t control the weather. They had plenty of food and snacks. It was like you’re in middle school and you have a little [free] time, and you’re going to eat your Skittles and Rice Crispy Treats.”

This was the first time that Alabama State competed in the Orange Blossom Classic, and the first time since 1951 that North Carolina Central was included in the game. While the attendance numbers (10,256) were less than last season’s, in part due to the inclement weather, the game provided an adrenaline rush for the fans who attended.

“We played a really good Alabama State team, and we knew they were gonna make some plays,” Oliver said. “We had to answer and I was really happy about the way our guys responded when we faced adversity.”