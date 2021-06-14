Orange alert for Karnataka's coastal districts till June 17

CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru. (Photo/ ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Orange alert has been announced for the coastal districts of Karnataka till June 17 as the entire state is very likely to experience widespread rainfall, the director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) unit of Bengaluru CS Patil said.

According to Patil, the coastal Karnataka and South-interior Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall on Sunday.

"Entire Karnataka state is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from June 13 to 17. Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikmagalur are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for which orange alert is announced from June 13 to 17," Patil said.

The Bengaluru IMD director said, "Bengaluru is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next two days."

On Sunday, the IMD said, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over parts of Northwest India during next 3 days, over parts of East, Central and West India during next 3-4 days, over parts of Northeast India during next 5 days and over parts of south Peninsular India during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa on June 14 and 15 and over Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra on June 15." (ANI)