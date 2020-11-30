Upgrade your smile! Save nearly 50 percent off Crest and Oral B whitening products at Amazon, today only

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These savings are worth smiling about. (Photo: Amazon)

Show up for holiday pictures this year with a megawatt smile. I don’t know about you, but a bright, white smile and silky smooth skin always get me in a better, more positive spirit—and today, Amazon is offering brand-name teeth whitening kits, electric toothbrushes and mouthwashes for up to 47 percent off.

It’s a bathroom bonanza, with favorites like Crest Whitestrips, Oral B smart toothbrushes, and Glide dental floss all at incredibly low prices.

Stock up your medicine cabinet and vanity with these hygiene essentials, or slip a few into the stockings of people on your list. There are a lot of great scores in this Amazon deal, and you can check them all out here. Below, I’ve picked out the three best of the bunch—but hurry, because this sale is just for today!

Ready for a whiter smile? (Photo: Amazon)

To know them is to love them. But if you haven’t jumped on the Crest Whitestrips bandwagon, now is the time to do it, because this entire Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit—which includes 14 whitening treatments for the professional, long-term results—is 25 percent off today.

Crest Whitestrips are the next best thing to an in-office dental whitening treatment, and Crest 3D White is the brand’s best offering yet. It can remove more than a decade’s worth of stains, like coffee, wine, and nicotine. All you do is stick them on for a half hour a day, and in three weeks you’ll notice whiter, brighter teeth in just three days.

And because of their no-slip grip, you can even talk and drink water with these Whitestrips in. Though they’re designed not to cause discomfort like professional whitening treatments, some shoppers recommend using toothpaste for sensitive teeth just in case.

That said, more than 5,000 five-star reviewers testify that this at-home kit is the real deal.

“I smoked for 20 years & have been drinking coffee for about 30 so my teeth were pretty stained,” one wrote. “After using this product I was amazed at...My teeth are naturally very straight so this product gave me a much brighter smile. It's not that pure fake looking white you see some folks with it, it is a very natural looking bright white.”

“These work, there's no denying it. Period,” another said. “These WILL whiten natural teeth, no questions.”

Sheer genius, in a toothbrush. (Photo: Amazon)

The little gadget is so smart, it’s an insult to call it a toothbrush. The Oral-B 8000 Electric Power Rechargeable Power Electric Toothbrush is more like having a robot dentist living on your countertop—except not quite as creepy as it sounds.

The device takes it upon itself to tackle the most important areas of your mouth, while tracking and correcting your brushing habits, like letting you know when you’re brushing too hard. Its replaceable brush heads oscillate, rotate, and pulsate in one of six personalized modes to remove up to 100 percent more plaque than a regular toothbrush—it even has pressure sensors that automatically slows brush speed and visibly alerts you to protect gums from over brushing

Shop it: Oral-B 8000 Electric Power Rechargeable Power Electric Toothbrush, $95 (was $180), amazon.com

Whiten your teeth while you swish. (Photo: Amazon)

For those with sensitive teeth, a whitening mouthwash is a great alternative to whitening strips that can leave your teeth feeling weak and sensitive. Crest’s 3D mouthwash whitens and strengthens your teeth all at once. Not to mention it kills all of those bad-breath causing germs that hide deep in your mouth.

Once coffee and tea lover writes: “I have been using Crest 3D White Diamond Strong Fluoride Mouthwash for several weeks now and it has really whitened my teeth since I started using it.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

