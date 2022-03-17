Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Transactions and Fundamentals Indicate that the Stock has Additional Upside

Goran Damchevski
·4 min read

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a mature technology company with stable revenues. This has made the company resilient to most of the pullbacks in the tech sector, and has even left stockholders with a 20% return from a year ago. While a market cap of US$213b is hard to improve, we will evaluate if insiders think there is an upside to the company.

In general, when looking at insiders that either buy or hold stock, we may assume that they view their company as having some upside. Since these are only proxy inferences, it is good to pair them with other measures and ensure that we can find congruence between our findings. To that end, we may use analyst price targets or valuation models as our secondary measures.

Insider ownership is also a significant indicator of future value. Insiders that prioritize equity gains instead of cash returns might signal that the company has even more value to unlock.

Before looking at transactions, we will make a rundown of the fundamentals for Oracle. You can also see our latest analysis in our report here.

orcl-fundamental-snapshot
orcl-fundamental-snapshot

As we can see, the company sustains a very high gross margin, while the net profit margin is currently at 18%. This might be an outlier because historically, the net margin was around 25%, and some analysts may be hoping for a rebound of profits in the future.

This can be partly the reason why the stock has sustained positive returns in 2022.

In the segment below, we will look for indications that insiders are also confident in the future of the stock.

Oracle Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Charles Moorman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$84.57 each.

That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$79.96.

While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future.

In the last twelve months, Oracle insiders were buying shares, but not selling. This is a great combination to see, especially when those transactions have been made recently. For example, the latest transaction was made on the 20th January 2022. You can get a detailed view of the transactions and ownership change here.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insiders at Oracle Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last six months, we've seen significant insider buying at Oracle. About 18k shares have been bought by insiders for a total of about US$1.521m.

The average transaction price in the last 3 months was $84.57, and US$91 for the three months before that.

Finally, by pairing this analysis with a valuation model for ORCL, we see that the stock is potentially 36% undervalued, indicating that insiders might see something in the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Oracle

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders.

Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivized to build the company for the long term. Oracle's co-founder owns 43% of the company, currently worth about US$92b based on the recent share price.

This kind of significant ownership indicates that Mr Ellison has prioritized equity instead of cash returns, which means that he is focused on the long-term success of his company. This is great for investors as they share the value.

Conclusion

The company has solid financials, and analysts are forecasting that profits revert to historical levels. This has been reflected in the stock price, since investors are still up 20%.

The observed insider transactions, give some confidence that Oracle has further upside or is at least trading around fair value, and the high stock ownership indicates that equity returns are still prioritized for investors.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Simply Wall St analyst Goran Damchevski and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

