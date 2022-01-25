Oracle Selects Telos Corporation’s Cyber Risk Management Solution to Accelerate Security Compliance Authorizations

Telos Corporation
·4 min read

Telos’ Xacta to help reduce time and cost of security compliance for Fortune 500 cloud service provider

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that Oracle has selected Telos’ enterprise cyber risk management and compliance analytics platform Xacta® for management and automation of security compliance at multiple classification levels.

“Xacta fast-tracks the entire security compliance process – saving time and money that customers would normally devote to consulting or advisory services,” said Hugh Barrett, vice president of technical solutions, Telos. “We are pleased for the opportunity to assist Oracle in accelerating their compliance activities.”

“We selected Xacta because of its proven ability to accelerate authorizations in the federal government,” said Glen Dodson, senior vice president of Oracle’s National Security Group. “Given that success, we knew that Telos and Xacta could quickly streamline the authorizations we needed at multiple classification levels to meet our accreditation objectives.”

The most recent update of Xacta includes machine-readable data exchange capabilities for risk management automation and efficiency through the integration of the Intelligence Community’s BoE.xml standard, the development of our own Xacta Data Exchange (XDE) standard, and the early integration of NIST’s Open Security Control Assessment Language (OSCAL).

Xacta has led the way in implementing initial OSCAL capabilities that enable Xacta users to submit the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) system security plans (SSP) in a machine-readable format. This accelerates the approval process for inclusion in the FedRAMP Marketplace and speed time-to-revenue for federal cloud applications. Future versions of Xacta will build upon OSCAL capabilities to offer even more benefit for users in various industries as NIST continues to develop the standard.

For more information about Xacta, including various use cases, visit www.telos.com/xacta.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and their Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that they believe are reasonable when made, they caution the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond their control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Media:
Mia Wilcox
media@telos.com
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Tom Phillips
InvestorRelations@telos.com



