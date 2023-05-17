Opulent mega mansion owned by Texas power couple hits the auction block. Take a look

A devastatingly lavish mansion that stretches for almost 20,000 square feet is about ready to hit the auction block for $19.5 million in Houston, Texas.

The custom home is owned by the CEO of Houston energy company eCORP International, John Thrash, and his philanthropist wife, Becca Cason Thrash, a news release said. The three-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate was bought by the couple in 1994.

“The house was originally built by architect Preston Bolton, and when [the Thrashes] purchased the property, they did a full reimagination and tripled its size,” listing agent Jay Monroe told Realtor.com. “It still has a Mexican hacienda-brick feel, combined with a modern, black-steel and glass addition.”

The 18,113-square-foot residence carries a unique look and feel with its dramatically tall windows, marble and hardwood floors, and soaring ceilings.

“Amid the verdant environs of Houston’s coveted Memorial area, what began as a mid-century brick home has been transformed into a contemporary architectural triumph combining Eastern and Western inspiration, modern comforts and conveniences, a serene natural symmetry, and a reverence for the designs of I.M. Pei, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe,” the listing on Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty said.

Features include:

Natural light

Chef’s kitchen

“Atrium-like dining room”

Swimming pool

The listings notes that the Thrash couple hosted galas in “support of philanthropic causes and had a star-studded list of celebrities and former presidents who attended.

The auction will be held May 18-23 through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace.

