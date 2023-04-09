Can you find ‘opulence’ in the heart of Milton Keynes?

'I pictured a soulless place that might be thrillingly weird in a JG Ballard kind of way' - Jim Stephenson

I love the promise of “opulence in the heart of Milton Keynes”. It sounds like a track on a Belle and Sebastian album, or an amusing chapter in one of Iain Sinclair’s books about the psychogeography of London and its hinterland.

It is also a phrase used in the branding of Hotel La Tour – set in a new-build tower in the most famous new town in the capital’s commuter belt, within what Google maps informs me, somewhat ambitiously, is the “theatre district” (number of theatres: one).

I’d been looking forward to visiting La Tour since it opened last spring. I pictured a soulless place that might be thrillingly weird in a JG Ballard kind of way. I had also never been to Milton Keynes. It existed in my psyche as a deserted British version of Brasilia at the northern end of the Thameslink line. A friend of mine had lived there for a couple of years and recalled trying to find her favoured shade of foundation in a department store. “Sorry, we only have one skin tone available in Milton Keynes,” said a sales assistant.

Vistas from the top-floor restaurant at La Tour Hotel

I was reminded of that anecdote while having dinner at Fourteen, the top-floor restaurant at Hotel La Tour, which promises “360-degree panoramic vistas over Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire” as well as “a dining experience like no other in Milton Keynes”. At night, all you can see is the cars passing on the B4034 below, and an eerie pedestrian overpass that leads into a circular clearing, bleeding into total darkness.

As I sipped from a generously overfilled flute of rosé Taittinger, I surveyed the reassuringly swish room. “This is really interesting,” I said to my husband. “It’s packed, and look at the tables – all groups of men or women together, barely any couples, but it’s also the most racially diverse crowd I’ve seen in a restaurant in a while.”

Hotel La Tour is all about business. Milton Keynes is a hub for various corporate headquarters, and most of the people dining weren’t staying in the hotel. I live in Hackney, east London, where 64 per cent of people living in the borough are non-white British, but going to any of the trendiest cafés and restaurants you would never believe it. Business, I assume, breaches various social and racial divides inherent in the UK and La Tour is a liminal space in which this happens.

The hotel's upper floors offer 360-degree panoramic vistas over Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire

Fourteen does a lot of things well. With a business crowd in mind, there are plenty of grilled meats, plus a burger that comes in a pretzel bun, stabbed through with a steak knife and surrounded by a tower of onion rings. The cocktail list is full of Zombies, Long Island Ice Teas and Porn Star Martinis; the wine list is laid out by style as well as colour, and everything is gently priced, so a table of four or six wouldn’t flinch at ordering bottle after bottle. All the staff were fantastically enthusiastic.

Breakfast in the same space the following day was relatively quiet, with only three other tables occupied (then again, business types tend to start their day a little earlier than my customary 10-minutes-before-they-stop-serving-breakfast slot). It’s a buffet, it’s good – and in the daylight, last night’s depressing view was revealed to be part of a rather lovely sculpture park.

A super-comfortable bed in the room at Hotel La Tour

I really like Hotel La Tour. It is a shiny new hotel run by people who know exactly who it is for and what they want. I went to the gym and did a 20-minute workout with a virtual trainer, and I liked my room with its super-comfortable bed and a tub in the marble bathroom. I could have done with more mood lighting, and I gave up trying to connect my MacBook to the TV to cast Netflix to it – but overall, it is all well thought out and neatly executed.

A nice touch: there is an ice machine on each floor – useful and surprisingly rare these days, at least in this country. Does La Tour bring opulence to Milton Keynes? Well, yes, kind of. It’s not the George V or the Crillon and you feel like you are entering the headquarters of a multinational corporation, right down to the flashy but glacial circular lighting designs overhead in the lobby. You wouldn’t come here for a romantic weekend, but business is one of the key reasons why people travel and why hotels exist.

La Tour is just the kind of place you would want to stay if you have to be in Milton Keynes for work. It has the slick, weirdly exciting glamour of a really good airport hotel, but with no airport nearby. If I had that kind of life, I would definitely want to do a deal here.

Doubles from £120, including breakfast. There are 14 accessible rooms