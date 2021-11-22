Optometrists to resume eye exams for kids and seniors as job action is paused

TORONTO — Optometrists in Ontario say they will start resuming eye exams for children and seniors on Tuesday.

The optometrists withdrew provincially insured eye services on Sept. 1 in a funding dispute with the province.

The Ontario Association of Optometrists says in a statement today that it has agreed to enter formal negotiations with the Ministry of Health.

It says "as a sign of good faith" it will pause its job action as of Tuesday.

The optometrists say the province has been underfunding the OHIP-covered services, leaving them paying around 45 per cent out of pocket.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the government has committed to paying $39 million in retroactive costs and is prepared to increase reimbursement by 8.48 per cent going forward, but the optometrists say that neither proposal is sufficient to cover their costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.

