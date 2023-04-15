Optometrist wants to open an office in Pritchardville. Why he’s facing opposition

An optometrist is looking to open an office in Pritchardville, but getting it approved by Beaufort County is proving to be a bit of challenge.

Dr. Micheal Campbell Jr., the son of Dr. Micheal Campbell Sr. who owns three Optical Solutions locations on Hilton Head and in Bluffton, has his eye on a parcel of land in Pritchardville for another optometrist office. But, in order to do so, the property must be rezoned from residential to commercial.

Pritchardville is an unincorporated part of Beaufort County landlocked by Bluffton.

The office would service not only the residents of the unincorporated area, but those in New Riverside, Palmetto Bluff and Sun City, which all have outlets on or near S.C. 46. The lot being considered is just off the highway at 3 Benton Lane.

The property’s neighbor has concerns about the potential zoning change.

Felicia Rob, who lives west of the property, voiced her concerns during public comment at Monday’s county council meeting. Rob worries that commercial zoning may lead to other businesses using the land.

“My concern is that, once 3 Benton Lane is rezoned, a host of objectionable uses would be allowed as a matter of right,” she said. “I may find myself raising my child next to a bar or a restaurant with late-night hours ... just a few years down the road when these folks realize that their use is not as profitable as it could be.”

Rezoning to commercial would allow not only for medical practices but also for general retail, bars, nightclubs, gas stations and restaurants.

Campbell says there’s no reason to worry. He said his father’s practices have been in operation for many years, and his practice will too.

“My father being here for 35 years, he hasn’t once got rid of his offices, and they’ve never changed to that type of business,” said Campbell.

Campbell explained that the need for medical services drew him to Pritchardville. Any area should have one optometrist for every 5,000 residents, Campbell said. Currently the area with roughly 10,000 residents has none.

Many of Campbell’s patients drive from Sun City to the Optical Solutions office in Bluffton since it’s the closest to them. A Pritchardville location would cut their drive in half, Campbell said.

In order to be approved, the rezoning has a few hurdles to cross.

County staff recommended denying the rezoning for a few reasons, one being the fear of starting a chain reaction of other properties in the area applying to rezone to commercial.

“[It] is a bad planning idea to continue to rezone property ... down that two-lane road to commercial,“ said County Administrator Eric Greenway. “You’re going to lose the entire character of that corridor if that continues.”

Both the county planning commission and community services and land use committee recommended that the rezoning request be denied as well.

However, the final decision lies entirely in the hands of the County Council. The proposal has passed twice at the council level, but Monday night’s vote was a close six to five.

County officials will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. April 25 at Pritchardville Elementary to hear residents’ opinions before the final vote on the rezoning proposal. The third and final vote is expected at the May 7 County Council meeting.