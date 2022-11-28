OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OptimizeRx Corporation

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Piper Sandler 34 th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York City, November 29 th – December 1 st 2022

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, January 9 th – January 12 th 2023

LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, San Francisco, January 9th – January 12th 2023



Conference Details:

Piper Sandler 34 th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 30th Time: 8:00 AM ET Format: Presentation Location: Lotte New York Palace Room: Holmes 1, 4th Floor

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: corporateaccess@psc.com.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, January 12th Time: 8:15 AM PT Format: Presentation Location: The Westin St. Francis Room: Elizabethan C

For more details about the conference or to request an in-person meeting please contact your institutional contact or email: 1x1@jpmorgan.com.

LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event Date: Wednesday, January 11th Format: 1-on-1 In-Person Meetings Location: Beacon Grand (Formerly Sir Francis Drake Hotel)

For more information about the event or to request a meeting please register here.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Kimberley Sirk, Media Relations Manager

ksirk@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com



