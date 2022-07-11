Optimism for Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) has grown this past week, despite three-year decline in earnings

The last three months have been tough on The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 34%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 75% during that period.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Reject Shop actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 19% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

The revenue drop of 0.7% is as underwhelming as some politicians. What's clear is that historic earnings and revenue aren't matching up with the share price action, very well. So you might have to dig deeper to get a grasp of the situation

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Reject Shop's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Reject Shop's TSR of 80% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.0% in the twelve months, Reject Shop shareholders did even worse, losing 34%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Reject Shop has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

