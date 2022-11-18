Optimism for Metis Energy (SGX:L02) has grown this past week, despite three-year decline in earnings

Metis Energy Limited (SGX:L02) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 73% during that period.

Since the stock has added S$30m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Metis Energy became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Metis Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 10% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Metis Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Metis Energy you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

