Optimism around Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 5.4% this past week

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 42% over a half decade. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months.

After losing 5.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While Chartwell Retirement Residences made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last half decade, Chartwell Retirement Residences saw its revenue increase by 1.8% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Given the weak growth, the share price fall of 7% isn't particularly surprising. Investors should consider how bad the losses are, and whether the company can make it to profitability with ease. It could be worth putting it on your watchlist and revisiting when it makes its maiden profit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Chartwell Retirement Residences has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Chartwell Retirement Residences stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Chartwell Retirement Residences' TSR for the last 5 years was -26%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.0% in the twelve months, Chartwell Retirement Residences shareholders did even worse, losing 20% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Chartwell Retirement Residences is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

