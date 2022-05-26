Optima emerges as the cryptocurrency exchange software with multiple features in the industry.

Optima
·2 min read
Optima
Optima

Optima is a newly established crypto platform that provides the Cryptocurrency exchange script. It was built in Laravel Framework 8. The freshly emerged platform enables its users to list their own ERC, BEP, and TRC Token with Optima.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optima is the ultimate cryptocurrency trading script, and it has the same business logic and an alternative as Binance or Coinbase. Optima helps its clients to launch their cryptocurrency exchange business within three days at affordable prices, where they can list and sell their custom coins.

Additionally, Optima is an Ultimate Cryptocurrency Exchange Script with many coins and unlimited fiat currencies. Optima allows depositing cryptocurrencies, fiat money, and exchange and trade on the spot market.

Optima uses Binance as a liquidity provider. Users can get an exact copy of the order book from Binance Markets. Whenever they place an order, if it matches the orders from the order book, the system will create the same order in their Binance account. Optima offers the multiple features for the crypto enthusiasts:

  • Unlimited Markets: Optima allows people to add unlimited market pairs, e.g., BTC-USDT, ETH-BTC, XRP-ETH, BTC-EUR, ETH-USD, USDT-USD, and more, at affordable prices

  • Encrypted Data Storage: Optima uses AES-256 as AES has never been cracked yet and is safe against brute force attacks.

  • Launchpad/ICO: The Launchpad module helps blockchain projects raise funds and increase their reach across the crypto ecosystem.

  • Coin/Token Staking: Optima distributes rewards for supported staking coins to users through its Staking program.

  • Powerful API Interface: Optima provides both Public and Private APIs so that users can integrate Optima with trading bots, merchants, list to Coinmarketcap, and more

  • 2FA / ReCaptcha: 2FA is an extra layer of security used to protect accounts. ReCaptcha is a security service that protects from fraud and abuse.

  • Ultra-Fast Trading Engine: Optima uses an automated trading platform and well-optimized matching engine to handle high-frequency trading operations.

  • Credit Card / Bank Transfers: Optima supports Bank Transfers and Bank Card to handle deposits/withdrawals in fiat currencies.

  • KYC Verification: Optima supports the KYC Verification system to verify the identity of customers to gauge their legitimacy and credibility.

  • Reports / Health Monitor: The health monitor captures information about the database, workers, payment gateways, email providers, etc.

Optima supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Monero, Litecoin, Binance Coin, and more trending coins, fiat currencies, and all custom ERC-20/BEP-20/TRC-20 based tokens. The source code of Optima is fully open source, which means it can be customized based on your requirements. The core of Optima is based on Laravel Framework 8 and VueJs JavaScript framework for building user interfaces. As a database, Optima uses PostgreSQL or MySQL.

Moreover, Optima has both Public and Private API endpoints. People can connect Optima with trading bots, mobile apps, payment gateways, and more through the API interface. Their highly experienced team provides a smoothly working solution that helps people modify and extend the functionalities, trading rules, and the UI/UX based on their client’s requirements.

Further information can be acquired through their main website: https://optima.exchange

CONTACT: Dastan Kenzhebek Optima dastan.kenzhebek -at- optima.exchange


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a

  • FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers coming to Hamilton on Canada Day

    Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic. The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET. "Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release. "By hosting more qualify

  • Montreal feels it can kick fatigue, beat Forge FC on Wednesday

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have to put their recent dip in form behind them as the defence of their Canadian Championship title begins Wednesday against Canadian Premier League side Forge FC at Stade Saputo. After two consecutive losses, Montreal has fallen from the top of the MLS Eastern Conference. They have had extraordinary success in the Canadian Championship however, not having lost since July of 2018 and claiming the last two Voyageurs Cups in the process. “We had some struggles early on

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round series at 10:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • Blues' Jordan Binnington knocked out of Game 3 after Nazem Kadri collision

    Avs forward Nazem Kadri went hard to the net puck before colliding with a Blues d-man and barrelling into Binnington, who left hobbling and didn't return.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Quick qualifying run gives Palou another 2nd at Indianapolis

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou gracefully accepted another second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. He'd rather be winning. The Spaniard was runner-up to Helio Castroneves in last year's Indianapolis 500 and returned to the 2.5-mile oval for Sunday's final day of qualifying and finished second again. This time it was to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Palou's four-lap average of 233.499 mph qualified him one spot below Dixon and he'll start next Sunday's race i

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc