OpsGuru Announces Expansion to Central and Eastern Canada and Welcomes Adam Chandani as VP, Sales

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian cloud consulting company, OpsGuru, a Carbon60 company, announced the expansion of its leadership team and services to Central and Eastern Canada. This investment allows OpsGuru to expand the support of its clients across North America. As the Canadian AWS Consulting partner of the year for 2021, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Consulting partner and Google Cloud Premier partner, OpsGuru helps organizations accelerate their cloud transformation initiatives without limits.

OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company Logo (CNW Group/OpsGuru)

As part of the investments, industry veteran Adam Chandani will build and lead sales efforts as VP, Sales of OpsGuru. Through a wealth of experience in the cloud consulting industry and deep expertise in cloud services spanning Mid-Market, Enterprise, Public Sector and SaaS organizations, Adam will assist OpsGuru clients by leveraging cloud technologies to transform their view of IT and establish new revenue streams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam Chandani as our VP, Sales for OpsGuru. Adam joins the extended team of over 60 people based in Ontario, and we look forward to continued investments across Canada. This expansion accelerates our vision to become the leading end-to-end multi-cloud service provider, helping Canadian companies plan, migrate, and operate successfully in the cloud," said John Witte, President & CEO at Carbon60.

Year over year, OpsGuru has grown its team of cloud-certified professionals by 306% and revenues by 400%, along with helping hundreds of customers leverage cloud technologies. As both an innovator and partner on the cloud journey, OpsGuru has proven success assisting clients in operating production workloads on public clouds with confidence and peace of mind.

What This Means for OpsGuru Customers

As Canada's leading multi-cloud experts, OpsGuru's services expand to Central and Eastern Canada, with an extended team of over 60 based in Ontario.

OpsGuru's new VP of Sales, Adam Chandani, will leverage his deep experience in the cloud consulting industry and building world-class sales teams to successfully navigate Canadian clients through their cloud journey.

OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

Story continues

OpsGuru, a Carbon60 company, is Canada's leading certified consulting partner for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure - specializing in Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Kubernetes Enablement, Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. Acquired by Carbon60 in 2021, the combined company is Canada's leading end-to-end cloud consulting and managed services provider. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io.

SOURCE OpsGuru

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c6309.html