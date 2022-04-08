OPSEU/SEFPO welcomes new leadership: JP Hornick and Laurie Nancekivell

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - JP Hornick has been elected as the new President of OPSEU/SEFPO marking the first change in the union's presidency in 15 years.

JP Hornick, OPSEU/SEFPO President (right) and Laurie Nancekivell, OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer (left) (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO))

Hornick is the Coordinator of the School of Labour at George Brown College, a long-time OPSEU/SEFPO leader and a women's rights, equity, LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS activist. She ran for President on a platform of change, deep renewal, and building a bigger and more inclusive union.

"I am confident that we can build a bigger and more inclusive tent that engages all members and renews our union," said Hornick. "I will work for a transparent and truly democratic union – where equity is a practice and not a buzzword or performance, and where everyone's voices are heard and contributions valued."

Hornick will succeed Warren (Smokey) Thomas, the union's longest-running President, who held the position since 1996. Under her leadership, Hornick plans to foster connections within the union and strengthen relationships with social justice movements across Ontario.

"I know the power of the labour movement is in working with social justice movements for deep change," added Hornick. "That's when we are at our most powerful – when we are part of a bigger struggle for justice."

Laurie Nancekivell has been elected as OPSEU/SEFPO's First Vice-President/Treasurer and will serve alongside Hornick. Nancekivell, a Child and Youth Worker by trade and Director's College graduate, has served on OPSEU/SEFPO's Executive Board for 10 years.

"As OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President, I will ensure our union's environment is one where diverse thoughts and opinions can be shared freely," said Nancekivell. "And as Treasurer, I will serve our members with integrity and transparency."

Hornick and Nancekivell will be officially sworn in at the close of OPSEU/SEFPO's Convention on Saturday, April 9.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

