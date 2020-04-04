OPSEU education members have a new tentative deal

TORONTO , April 4, 2020 /CNW/ - In the face of the most challenging of times, the Ontario Council of Education Workers (OCEW) has reached a tentative agreement with the Council of Trustees' Association (CTA) and the Ontario government on central terms for a new collective agreement.

OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU))

"We are pleased a tentative deal was reached," says OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas . "We were able to make improvements for our members, and though exceedingly difficult, the tentative deal was achieved under both the cloud of Bill 124 and in the midst of a deadly pandemic. A Charter challenge remains intact contesting the legality of that bill."

OPSEU represents approximately 6,500 full-time and part-time members in nine locals and affiliate members who are all included in the deal.

Bargaining began in September 2019 and the latest round of negotiations that kick-started March 30 were conducted via tele-conferencing to ensure social distancing. Further details of the deal will be provided upon ratification, which is currently being determined amid current COVID-19 conditions.

"With all the distraction and worry over COVID-19, I applaud the parties for staying on track and reaching a result that is in the best interests of our members," said OPSEU First Vice President/Treasurer, Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida .

The Ontario Council of Educational Workers is a bargaining council made up of seven unions representing over 7,000 workers at Public and Catholic School Boards across Ontario .

Workers represented by OPSEU include educational assistants, office and clerical, information technology staff, child and youth workers, interpreters, Indigenous advisors, applied behavioral analysis support workers, English as a Second Language (ESL) instructors, Language Instructing for Newcomers to Canada (LINC) instructors, and citizenship program Instructors.

Locals represented by OPSEU:

Local 283 - Peel District School Board

Local 283 - Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Local 292 - Peel District School Board

Local 330 - Simcoe County District School Board

Local 423 - Ottawa Catholic School Board

Local 514 - York Region District School Board

Local 614 - Rainbow District School Board

Local 663 - Moosonee District School Area Board

Local 742 - Kenora Catholic District School Board

Educational Resource Facilitators of Peel (ERFP) (affiliate members)





