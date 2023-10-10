Opsens Hits 52-Week High on Deal with Haemoetics

Opsens Inc. (T.OPS) hit a new 52-week high of $2.84 Tuesday. Opsens and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to drive better patient outcomes, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Haemonetics will acquire all outstanding shares of OpSens for CAD $2.90 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a fully diluted equity value of approximately USD $253 million at current exchange rate.

Bedford Metals Corp. (V.BFM) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T.FFH) hit a new 52-week high of $1,165.10 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (V.NCX) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Tenaz Energy Corp. (T.TNZ) hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

