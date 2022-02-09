OPSENS APPOINTS BRAD DAVIS AS NEW CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Davis to lead global commercialization as OpSens pursues transformational growth

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced that Brad Davis will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer and head a leadership team responsible for global commercialization and expanding U.S. commercial operations. He will report to Louis Laflamme, OpSens President and CEO.

Brad Davis formerly served as Vice President, Global Marketing and Health Care Economics & Reimbursement at Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI). During his nearly seven-year tenure at CSI, the company tripled coronary atherectomy revenue and grew peripheral atherectomy revenue faster than market to achieve U.S. atherectomy market share leadership, while simultaneously expanding into new product categories. Prior to CSI, Brad held numerous commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Guidant and Boston Scientific from 2000 to 2014. Brad holds an MBA in Marketing and Strategic Management from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University, and a BS in Business Administration from the University of Kansas.

"We are pleased to welcome Brad to the OpSens team to lead our global commercialization efforts," said Louis Laflamme. "Brad has built a distinguished career within the cardiovascular medical device industry, bringing more than 21 years of sales, marketing, and strategy experience that will prove to be instrumental in growing our commercial operations. This will become critical as we look to commercialize our SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR procedures, which is anticipated later this year. I look forward to Brad's leadership and the advancement of our robust commercialization strategy."

"I am thrilled and honored to join the OpSens team," said Mr. Davis. "OptoWire is already recognized as the most accurate and user-friendly pressure guidewire with over 150,000 patients served. And with our upcoming SavvyWire launch, we will be delivering the first and only intelligent one-wire solution for minimalist TAVR by providing continuous pressure measurements and reliable rapid pacing while safely delivering the valve. I look forward partnering with the OpSens team and our customers to serve more patients in need, which in turn will drive value for shareholders."

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

