Opry Entertainment Group Acquires Minority Stake in Country Music Lifestyle Brand Whiskey Riff

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Whiskey Riff is pleased to announce Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) has completed an agreement via its subsidiary Opry Entertainment Group to acquire a minority stake in Whiskey Riff, a digital media content brand founded by Steve Gazibara and Wes Langeler.

Since its inception in 2015, Whiskey Riff has rapidly become an industry leader in country music, outdoors and lifestyle content across its editorial, social, and podcast platforms, as well as establishing Whiskey Riff Shop, the brand's e-commerce footprint.

"Whiskey Riff has built a unique brand with a loyal following in a key demographic," said Mark Fioravanti, President & CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties. "We look forward to collaborating with them to highlight artist stories and share one-of-a-kind moments, both past and present, that only happen on our stages."

"This deal with the Opry makes sense on so many levels for us," adds Whiskey Riff CEO Steve Gazibara. "Whether it's telling stories from the past fans can hear for the first time, or championing the Opry debut of an independent artist, we know we can give country music fans unparalleled access and content from their favorite artists like they've never seen."

Whiskey Riff draws over 3.3 million followers on its social media channels, with over half in the 18-44 age demographic.

ABOUT OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Rooted in the unparalleled country music history of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry Entertainment Group produces multi-platform entertainment experiences through its growing portfolio of entertainment venues, including the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, the iconic Ryman Auditorium, ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the Blake Shelton-inspired Ole Red brand. Through concerts, tours, music-inspired restaurants, digital content, and its WSM Radio and Circle Network platforms, Opry Entertainment Group connects millions of music fans to the artists they love through experiences they'll never forget. Opry Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP)

ABOUT WHISKEY RIFF

The unfiltered voice of real country fans. Founded in 2015, Whiskey Riff has rapidly grown to become the largest country music media brand in the world, reaching millions and millions of country music fans every single day. For the best in country music and lifestyle, visit www.whiskeyriff.com and follow Whiskey Riff on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

