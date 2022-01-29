Oprah Winfrey's top 10 movies, ranked by critics

Talia Lakritz
oprah winfrey henrietta lacks
Oprah Winfrey in "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" in 2017.HBO

  • Oprah Winfrey became known for her talk show, but she's also a talented actress and producer.

  • Her highest-rated movie according to critics is "Selma," with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

  • She turns 68 on January 29, 2022.

Her 10th highest-rated film, according to critics, is "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," in which Winfrey starred as Lacks' daughter Deborah.

Oprah Winfrey in &quot;The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.&quot;
"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks."HBO

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Synopsis: Cancerous cells taken from a poor tobacco farmer named Henrietta Lacks without her knowledge were used in historic scientific breakthroughs such as the polio vaccine and in vitro fertilization. Her family was never informed or compensated, and Lacks' daughter Debora searches for answers. The film, which was released in 2017, is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Rebecca Skloot. Winfrey also executive produced the movie.

"Henrietta Lacks achieved a kind of immortality after her death," wrote David Wiegand of the San Francisco Chronicle. "But Skloot's book and, now, this gripping film adaptation will ensure that the world knows who she was."

"Lee Daniels' The Butler" was released in 2013.

Oprah Winfrey in &quot;Lee Daniels&#39; The Butler.&quot;
"Lee Daniels' The Butler."Laura Ziskin Productions

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Synopsis: "Lee Daniels' The Butler" tells the based-on-a-true-story of Cecil Gaines, a White House butler who worked under presidents for over three decades.

"Taking inspiration from an article by Wil Haygood in The Washington Post about the life of Eugene Allen, who worked as a butler in the White House during eight presidential administrations, Mr. Daniels has told the story of the civil rights movement in the bold colors of costume pageantry and the muted tones of domestic drama," writes A.O. Scott of The New York Times.

Winfrey voiced Gussy the goose in the 2006 adaptation of "Charlotte's Web."

A goose in &quot;Charlotte&#39;s Web&quot; voiced by Oprah Winfrey.
"Charlotte's Web."Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Synopsis: Based on the classic children's book by E.B. White, "Charlotte's Web" is the tale of a friendship between a young pig named Wilbur who is scheduled for slaughter and a clever spider who weaves a plan to save him.

"This film does what all children's films should do: not just offer lots of entertaining things to look at, but teach children how to look at the world with curiosity, attentiveness and joy," wrote Sukhdev Sandhu of the Daily Telegraph.

Winfrey both starred in and produced "Beloved" in 1998.

Oprah Winfrey in &quot;Beloved.&quot;
"Beloved."Touchstone Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Synopsis: In "Beloved," based on the acclaimed novel by Toni Morrison, a former slave named Sethe is haunted by the spirit of a young woman named Beloved.

"'Beloved' is something rare: a deep, brave film about the emotional toll of slavery, the anguish of memory and the cruel divisions that still sear African American lives," wrote Edward Guthmann of the San Francisco Chronicle. "Made with love and pain, it's a film that rewards mightily."

The film adaptation of Alice Walker's play "The Color Purple" premiered in 1985. It's Winfrey's sixth best movie, according to critics.

Oprah Winfrey in &quot;The Color Purple.&quot;
"The Color Purple."Amblin Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Synopsis: This coming-of-age tale centers around Celie, a Black woman in the South who endures abuse and cruelty yet ultimately prevails.

"It is a great, warm, hard, unforgiving, triumphant movie, and there is not a scene that does not shine with the love of the people who made it," wrote Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Winfrey voiced Princess Tiana's mother, Eudora, in "The Princess and the Frog" in 2009.

Oprah Winfrey as Eudora in &quot;The Princess and the Frog.&quot;
"The Princess and the Frog."Walt Disney Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Synopsis: New Orleans local Tiana dreams of opening her own restaurant, but is sidetracked when a prince-turned-frog mistakes her for a princess and accidentally turns her into a frog, too.

"'The Princess and the Frog happens' to introduce an African-American heroine, a Disney animation first," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Lisa Schwarzbaum. "The story also happens to be set in an idealized New Orleans of an earlier time, a city whose historic beauty and cultural importance will forever be filtered by contemporary adults through grimmer awareness of the natural and man-made disasters of Hurricane Katrina. It's all the more effective, though, that this Big Easy of a movie needs no overt mention of Katrina to move our hearts, and inserts no overt lesson in the history of civil rights to distract from the groundbreaking matter-of-factness of Tiana's equality."

Winfrey was interviewed for HBO's 2021 documentary "Tina" about Tina Turner.

Tina Turner in a clip from the documentary &quot;Tina.&quot;
Tina Turner in a still from "Tina."HBO

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: A documentary following Tina Turner's rise to fame, music career, and struggle to move her public image beyond her traumatic past. The documentary features new footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and interviews with Turner as well as Angela Bassett and Oprah Winfrey.

"Tina is, in many ways, a triumph: a compelling exploration of one of rock's most important performers, crafted in a way that, finally, might allow her to stop talking about a history that remains damaging to revisit," NPR's Eric Deggans wrote.

She spoke about poet Maya Angelou in the PBS documentary "Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise" released in 2016.

Oprah Winfrey in &quot;Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise.&quot;
"Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise."PBS, Arc Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Synopsis: A deep delve into the life and legacy of Dr. Maya Angelou featuring never-before-seen footage and archival photographs and videos. The documentary includes interviews with Angelou herself, as well as Winfrey, Common, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

"And Still I Rise is a portrait of an artist who was well aware of the spell she could cast with that voice, that towering height, that gaze," wrote Lisa Kennedy of Essence. "It is also a film mindful of the deep truths — the desires and wounds — buttressing that persona."

Winfrey contributed to another documentary in 2019 called "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am."

Oprah Winfrey in &quot;Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.&quot;
"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am."Perfect Day Films, Mongrel Media, Magnolia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Synopsis: Examining the life and works of Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, the documentary features insights from Morrison as well as Winfrey, Angela Davis, Fran Lebowitz, and others.

"Whether you have read everything she wrote or have never ventured into her worlds, it's likely that the first thing you'll do when you leave the cinema is pick up one of her novels," wrote Wendy Ide of The Guardian.

Directed by Ava Duvernay and produced by Winfrey, "Selma" won best original song and was nominated for best picture at the 2015 Oscars. Critics say it's also her best movie.

Oprah Winfrey in &quot;Selma.&quot;
"Selma."20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Synopsis: Dr. Martin Luther King led a march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Police attacked the demonstrators in what became known as "Bloody Sunday," but their actions ultimately led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Winfrey played Annie Lee Cooper, a 54-year-old woman who punched out a sheriff who refused to register her to vote.

"I have rarely seen a historical film that felt so populous and full of life, so alert to the tendrils of narrative that spread beyond the frame," writes A.O. Scott of the New York Times.

