Oprah Winfrey's Show Greenleaf Returns for Fifth and Final Season in June: Watch the Trailer

Oprah Winfrey's hit drama series Greenleaf is coming to an end.

On Sunday, OWN released the trailer for the fifth and final season of Greenleaf, which premieres in June. The series, which Winfrey, 66, both executive produces and acts in, tells the story of the troubled Greenleaf family and their megachurch in Memphis.

In season 5, "the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tighten," according to a press release.

The series stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans.

Greenleaf was OWN's first scripted series when it premiered on June 21, 2016. The series has garnered 10 NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for outstanding drama series in 2020, and outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2019 and 2020 for Whitfield, 67.

OWN

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival prior to the show's premiere, Winfrey explained why she chose Greenleaf as OWN's first scripted series.

“The church is such a powerful institution in the African-American community and, I thought, a bedrock for storytelling and for sinning and for learning how to forgive and to overcome your flaws and faults and all that," she said. "So it’s just a beautiful platform."

The final season of Greenleaf premieres in June on OWN.

The first four seasons are available to watch on Netflix.