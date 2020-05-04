John Krasinski Enlists Oprah Winfrey And Other Stars To Honor Class Of 2020

John Krasinski called in some celebrity pals this weekend to join him for a virtual commencement ceremony acknowledging students who are graduating during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday’s installment of his “Some Good News” YouTube series, Krasinski offered words of encouragement to those experiencing a “true rite of passage” during the global crisis.

“No matter how positive we stay, no matter how hard we try, we all know there’s only one way to truly commemorate this momentous occasion, and that is by having a graduation,” the “Quiet Place” director and star said. “So I just thought, ‘Let’s do it!’”

Donning a cap and gown, Krasinski welcomed students of all ages to the show via a Zoom chat. A few lucky grads were then paired with the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, both of whom shared insight they’d learned over the course of their professional lives.

Winfrey, for instance, recalled an early point in her career when she received what she thought of as a demotion at the time. Instead, her revised role helped pave the way for her success as a talk show icon.

“I believe failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction,” she said. “It gets better because you’ve learned the lessons from the first time.”

Spielberg, meanwhile, suggested students use their time in self-isolation to “dream big about our futures together.”

“It will be imagination and innovation that gets us all to the other side,” the director said.

The “virtual commencement” came just weeks after Krasinski hosted an online prom for those who missed their real-life dances. That event, which aired last month, featured musical performances by the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.

Watch Sunday’s installment of “Some Good News” below.

