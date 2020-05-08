How Oprah Winfrey’s inner circle has become a ring of steel for Harry and Meghan

The Sussexes have seemingly stepped out of one rather archaic power structure - the British Royal family - and into a more modern one - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

It’s been dubbed the “Oprah connection”: a byword for the thread that supposedly ties the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a web of famous and wealthy Americans, whose support has helped ease the way into their new life in North America. Now it seems the inner circle of chat show host Oprah Winfrey is fast becoming a ring of steel for Harry and Meghan.

Since moving to Los Angeles at the end of March, the Queen’s grandson and his wife and baby son have reportedly been living in a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion belonging to Tyler Perry, a highly paid American actor. The house, situated amid 22 acres in a guard-gated community, is said to be worth $18 million, boasting eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Ariel images show a very decent-sized outdoor pool to boot.

The link between Perry and the Sussexes? Their mutual friend Winfrey, apparently.

Sussexologists live for details such as this. For what could be more compelling a narrative than that of the Royals cast out of the stuffy British Firm and into the welcoming arms of America’s soft power tycoons?

There is certainly evidence in favour of such a twist in this modern day fairytale-gone-weird. A glamorous phalanx of overseas A-listers has well-established links to Harry and Meghan: not only Winfrey, with whom Harry is collaborating on an Apple TV mental health documentary series, but also George and Amal Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres and Serena Williams, among others.

Oprah Winfrey arriving for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018

Gayle King, an American television host and friend of Winfrey, is also understood to be close to Meghan and attended her star-studded baby shower last year.

Surrounded by figures like these, the Sussexes have seemingly stepped out of one rather archaic power structure - the British Royal family - and into a more modern one, from within which they look unassailable. It also comes with its own code of honour. Several of its members have intervened to defend the Sussexes against their anti-Megxit accusers. Winfrey, who attended their wedding in 2018, has insisted they “do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them,” amid claims she helped influence their decision to distance themselves from Harry’s family.

But the 66-year-old billionaire has also loyally asserted that she supported their move “1,000 per cent”, adding, for the avoidance of any doubt, “[Harry] did what he needed to do for his family. I don’t think anybody has any right to say anything.”

Obviously this won’t stop people saying things. Let’s face it: it’s too juicy a drama. But interventions from the likes of Winfrey do help to build up an invisible armour around a couple who have felt under siege, and they do so far more effectively than any number of lawyers’ letters to uncooperative sections of the media. It seems you cannot put a price on the cultural cache of having on your side the closest thing America has to royalty.

Tyler Perry, whose Beverly Hills mansion is said to be worth $18m

With great cultural power, of course, comes the ability to make lots of money. In January, James Henderson, a public relations adviser to the Duchess of York, alluded to this link when speaking to the Telegraph about how the Sussexes were likely to use their newfound freedom to make millions in the US, while turning their brand into a global empire. “The Duchess will have received offers worth tens of millions of pounds over the last year,” he said. “There are books, beauty products, clothing. She definitely has huge revenue potential. She could front a television interview show in the states. She has the Oprah connection.”

The backlash to the Perry mansion story is already taking place on social media. The main source of ire appears to be the fact that the couple still don’t seem to actually be paying their way. (It is not known whether they are renting or staying in Perry’s house as guests, leaving plenty of room for speculation either way.)

Plus the fact they have somewhere nice to live. And that they have self-determination, and refuse to wander penniless through the streets, in some form of medieval penance for crimes we would struggle to define.

But for every snipe of this nature, there will also be thousands - millions - cooing over Winfrey’s recent gift of a book for baby Archie’s first birthday. The public image battle rages on, but having the likes of Winfrey on your side can prove a highly potent weapon.