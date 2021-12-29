Oprah Winfrey Airbrushes Best Friend Gayle King's Birthday Cake: 'Best. Cake. EVER!'

oprah cake for gayle

Oprah Winfrey surprised her longtime friend Gayle King with a sweet treat for her birthday this year.

The talk show host, 67, posted a behind-the-scenes video of the creation of a stunning yellow cake in honor of King's 67th birthday, which she celebrated Tuesday. Winfrey shared the video on Instagram on King's birthday, taking her followers along for the process.

"Everybody knows Gayle loves yellow cake with frosting," Winfrey says at the start of the video as chef Mei Lin separates egg yolks for the dessert. A few seconds later, the video switches to footage of Winfrey airbrushing one of the tiers with edible gold paint. She turns to the camera and says, "I wish you could smell it. It smells like cocoa butter, because it is cocoa butter."

After misting the cake with an airbrush, Winfrey heads outside to the garden, where she picks edible flowers to be candied for decoration on Gayle's cake, which also features a bananas foster top layer.

The end product is a three-tier, yellow-gold dessert with a topper spelling out "Happy Birthday" in metallic cursive letters. Upon seeing the cake, Winfrey says, "This is another thing of beauty."

When it's time to present the cake to Gayle, who is seated with others at a table decked out with plenty of candles and yellow flower arrangements, everyone is clearly impressed, with exclamations of "Wow" and "Oh my god" coming from the guests.

"Best. Cake. EVER!," Winfrey captioned the video. She thanked chef Thomas Raquel for the "incredible cake" in honor of King's "yellow birthday," and also thanked Lin, as well as her "beautiful team" for putting together a "delicious dinner today and every day this holiday season."

She added, "Gayle and I have been besties since we were 21 and 22—now fast forward to today and we're joined by her grandson Luca. What a life 🥳🥳🥳."

Winfrey often posts footage from King's birthday festivities to share with her fans, including the delicious food she serves in honor of her best friend's special day. In 2019, Oprah revealed the menu for King's 65th birthday party, which featured dishes like slow-braised wagyu short ribs and hand-cut wild mushroom tortelloni."

King's cake was also yellow that year, in keeping with the CBS anchor's go-to color.