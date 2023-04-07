Oprah Uses the Makeup Brand Behind This 40%-Off Foundation That Makes Shoppers' “Mature Skin” Look “Flawless”

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Bethenny Frankel is a fan, too.

Laura Geller

Six years ago, I discovered Laura Geller via a makeup-maven friend who implored me to try its Baked Blush-n-Brighten formula. At the time, I hadn’t heard of the brand; my friend’s insistence, however, indicated that I was in for a treat. The blush blew me away, and I proceeded to finish the product all the way down to the pan — which is something I can say for very few powder blushes.

In the years since, I’ve learned more about the brand: Its products, while gorgeous on people of any age, are designed specifically for mature skin. Moreover, its complexion products are perfect for sensitive skin: The brand has a partnership with the National Rosacea Society, as well as a Seal of Recognition from the National Psoriasis Foundation. Celebrities including Oprah, who deemed the brand’s Party in a Palette one of her favorite things, and Bethenny Frankel, whose taste in beauty I trust wholeheartedly, use the brand.

In celebration of National Mature Women’s Day, Laura Geller has slashed prices sitewide by 40 percent. Simply enter the code M40 at checkout to snag your selects at sale price. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on favorites. If you’ve yet to try the brand, I urge you to familiarize yourself — and fast; the sale ends soon.

Laura Geller Baked Balance N Brighten Color Correcting Foundation

Laura Geller

Shop now: $22 with code M40 (Originally $36); laurageller.com

This powder to cream foundation formula melts into skin, per Frankel, who has said it makes her look “like a much better version” of herself. Similarly, a 59-year-old shopper said “it covers my imperfections, but feels light and looks fresh all day," while another shopper in their 50s says “it gives mature skin a flawless look.” Safe for those with rosacea and psoriasis, this gentle formula is the perfect base for virtually anyone who wants a natural, your-skin-but-better finish.

Story continues

Laura Geller Baked Blush n Brighten Marbleized Blush

Laura Geller

Shop now: $18 with code M40 (Originally $30); laurageller.com

My foray into the brand and a fan favorite, this blush proves that mature skin and luminous, light-reflecting pigment pair beautifully. Though this is a powder blush, it has a creamy look and feel that delivers a lit-from-within glow to all skin tones, types, and textures. Each shade is incredibly flattering, making it difficult to choose among the over dozen options. With 40 percent off, why not stock up on a few?



Laura Geller Skin Spackling Primer

Laura Geller

Shop now: $22 with code M40 (Originally $36); laurageller.com

Designed for all skin tones, this fan-favorite primer is perfect for extending the wear of foundation, preventing it from creasing, and adding a healthy glow to skin. Available in bronze tints for a sunkissed look, a rosy hue for a youthful vibrance, and other flattering options, it’s worth snagging the entire skin-perfecting collection.

Laura Geller Make it a Double Eyeshadow Stick and Powder

Laura Geller

Shop now: $14 with code M40 (Originally $24); laurageller.com

Anyone who said people with mature skin should avoid sparkly eyeshadow has yet to try these universally flattering shadow sticks. They’re crease-proof, long-wearing, and incredibly convenient: One side contains a matte cream shadow, while the other features a luminous pigment in a complementary hue. They’re perfect for day-to-night eyeshadow looks; I’d love to stash these sticks in my purse (a swipe of matte cream in the morning, and a quick pop of pigment at night). I’m partial to the muted pink shade, though each of the five options is just as gorgeous as the next.

Shop fan-favorite primers, foundations, and my beloved blush laurageller.com to take advantage of the generous discount before it expires.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.