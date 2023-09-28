Oprah Said These Flattering Jeans Fit Her “Perfectly,” and They're on Sale From $45

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If Oprah loves something, you know it’s good; that’s why I’m stocking up on fall-ready jeans from the denim brand she says fits her “perfectly” and makes her “look and feel one size smaller.” NYDJ is a longtime favorite of the multi-hyphenate, and many of its classic jean styles are currently on sale for up to 59 percent off at Amazon.

To make your autumn wardrobe refresh a breeze, I narrowed down the six best NYDJ denim deals worth snagging. Below, you’ll find versatile skinny jeans, fashion-forward flares, and the perfect straight-leg pair. Don’t wait to shop the styles that catch your eye while they’re still marked down to as low as $45.

Oprah-Worn NYDJ Jeans at Amazon:

Ami Skinny Jeans

Say what you will about skinny jeans, but this form-fitting Ami pair will never go out of style. The pants have a flattering, snug silhouette thanks to their super stretchy material; they’re made of a soft blend of cotton and elastane which perfectly molds to your body. As if their comfortable, flexible feel isn’t reason enough to snag them, the jeans are currently on sale for $45 — an entire 59 percent off their original $109 price tag. If you’re still not sold, take it from one shopper who “rarely feels good in jeans” and called the pair “perfect,” since they’re just so “comfy.”

Teresa Trouser Jeans

I simply can’t resist adding these Teresa trousers to my cart this season. The now-$67 jeans have the power to instantly elevate any outfit thanks to their statement silhouette; they’re built with a high rise waistline and a fashion-forward flared fit. I’m not the only fan of the style, according to its rave Amazon reviews; one customer said the jeans “exceeded their expectations” since their “fit is on point,” they “look great,” and they’re “comfortable.” And, a second shopper agreed, calling the pair the “best jeans” they’ve “ever worn,” adding that they “get compliments every time [they] wear them.”

Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans

In search of a versatile, reliable style? Then you can’t go wrong with the Marilyn jeans which happen to be half-off right now. The classic pair has a straight-leg fit that can easily be dressed up with heels, made casual with sneakers, or worn with practically anything else in your fall outfit rotation. Plus, they’re sold in 38 washes at Amazon, so you can find the best match for your wardrobe. According to one reviewer, the pair is “about as perfect as a pair of jeans can get.” The same person went on to say they “love the fit, love the feel, and love the way they make [them] look,” while someone else advised to “look no further” since these are “the best jeans made.”

Be sure to head to Amazon to shop NYDJ jeans while they’re still on sale for up to 59 percent off this fall.

Barbara Boot-Cut Jeans

Misses Sheri Slim Jeans

Alina Skinny Jeans

