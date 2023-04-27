Oprah Put an Edgy Twist on the Spring Blazer Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Are In On

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It seems celebs can't get enough of blazers this spring. Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Jennifer Garner are just a few of the A-listers we've seen sporting blazers in the last few weeks — and not to the office. Oprah Winfrey is the latest star to opt for a blazer while OOO, but hers had an edgy twist.

In a series of vacation photos posted to Instagram, Oprah wore a black leather blazer while playing tourist in Italy. It's a smart piece for the unpredictable weather between seasons. Leather helps block wind and provides some warmth while the option to wear the jacket open allows the breeze to pass through.

It's the perfect layer to have for between-season dressing when you're hot in the sun and getting goosebumps in the shade. Inspired by Oprah, we found seven affordable faux leather blazers from Gap, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Amazon, starting at just $55.

Oprah-Inspired Faux Leather Blazers

This option from Gap has a slightly oversized fit, making it roomy enough to layer with sweaters and sweatshirts while it's chilly. It just as easily pairs with a white tee when the middle of the day is too hot for a jacket, and it will look cool over a sundress on those early summer nights when there's still a little chill in the air.

It has two pockets large enough for stashing keys, lip gloss, or a smartphone and comes in sizes XXS–XXL, plus petite and tall options. One more thing to love about this jacket is that it's eligible for two promotions right now: You can get 40 percent off, plus an additional 20 percent off, when you use the codes GAPVIP and PERK. The promo ends on April 30 and some sizes are selling out, so be sure to add it to your cart and check out soon.

Buy It! Gap Faux-Leather Blazer, $61.44 with codes GAPVIP and PERK (orig. $128); gap.com

Another great deal we found is on this BCBGenetation blazer, which is a whopping 71 percent off at Nordstrom Rack. Like Oprah's blazer, it has a single-button closure which cuts a sleek silhouette. It also has two flap pockets, a notched lapel, and flattering princess seams. Grab it in black like Oprah, or shop it in spring-ready ecru or latte.

Buy It! BCBGeneration Oversized Faux Leather Single Button Blazer in Black, $84.97 (orig. $298); nordstromrack.com

For a more fitted look, try this blazer from Amazon. It has the same single-button closure as Oprah's, styled with notched lapels and two front pockets. It comes in sizes XXS–5X and is available in four colors, including white, khaki, and brown. The faux leather style has a bit of stretch, making moving around more comfortable in the slimmer silhouette.

Shoppers are impressed by the quality of the faux leather material. "I love leather blazers, and I had been looking for one for months that was both high-quality and affordable, and this was it!" one reviewer wrote. They added, "Quality is great, it looks and feels nice. The button details are nice. It looks more expensive than it is. I am thinking about getting it in another color!"

Buy It! The Drop Anouk Blazer in Black, $79.90; amazon.com

Thank you, Oprah, for the spring outerwear inspo. A leather blazer is a versatile piece that can be worn in so many ways, and when you opt for faux, it doesn't have to break the bank. Keep scrolling for more styles from Amazon, Zappos, and Nordstrom.

Buy It! Bellivera Vegan Leather Blazer in Black, $54.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Febriajuce Faux Leather Blazer in Black, $56.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Blank NYC Faux Leather Oversized Blazer, $88.16 (orig. $98); zappos.com

Buy It! Topshop Oversized Faux Leather Blazer in Black, $111; nordstrom.com

