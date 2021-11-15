Oprah Pretending To Know Adele Lyrics And Singing Anyway Is Our Favorite Thing

Oprah Winfrey might have her picks, but our favorite thing is how she never lets a minor matter like not knowing the words get in the way of a good singalong.

The media mogul proved once again that lyrics aren’t exactly her forte during Adele’s recent concert show at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, part of the CBS special “Adele: One Night Only,” which aired Sunday night.

Before Winfrey sat down with Adele for a one-on-one interview that touched on her new album, post-divorce life and motherhood, she was just another attendee at the star-studded event alongside other famous faces like Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez.

With Adele songs, it’s the heart, not the words, that matter, so perhaps that’s why Winfrey chose to upload a video of herself mouthing some not-quite-correct lyrics to one of the British singer’s most famous tunes, “Hello.”

Paving over the lyrical gaps with unbridled passion, Winfrey enthusiastically sang along despite repeatedly stumbling through the song’s earworm of a chorus.

Making Winfrey’s missteps slightly more apparent, Lizzo appears alongside her in the video and manages to nail every last lyric.

“@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?!” Winfrey wrote alongside the video, which has since racked up more than 750,000 views.

Fans naturally took notice of Winfrey’s musical fumble and proceeded to lightly roast her on social media. “I’m just glad Oprah knew SOME of the lyrics this time,” one fan joked.

One thing about Mama O, she will fuck up the lyrics. https://t.co/PHg64lIryc — Ngimkhethile (@Nique_Sithole) November 15, 2021

Oprah 🤝 passionately making up lyrics on the spot https://t.co/IFqm3DIUh5 — Petty-Phetunia (@Phetha_G) November 15, 2021

Me posting drunk Instagram stories thinking I've totally nailed all the words. https://t.co/Zi3p7yKt2Q — Sophie Gallagher (@SCFGallagher) November 15, 2021

As any true Winfrey devotee knows, she has a bit of a track record when it comes to forgetting song lyrics. The talk show host famously tried and failed to sing along to Mariah Carey’s hit “We Belong Together” during an episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” back in 2005.

Years later, the two poked fun at the viral video by recreating the moment with Carey interrupting the track to ask Siri to assist Winfrey with the “right lyrics.”

