Oprah Opens Up About Weight Loss and ‘Shame’ in Candid Interview

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey recently opened up about weight loss and the “stigma” surrounding those who are overweight.

“This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever,” she explained.

Winfrey discussed weight loss, obesity, and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy in the recent The State of the Weight panel alongside obesity specialists.

Oprah Winfrey never shies away from an important (or uncomfortable) conversation—discussions about weight included. The lifestyle mogul opted to use her platform to share her experience with weight loss as well as discuss the growing popularity of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.



“This is a conversation I’m so excited to have because I know you all have been seeing the headlines and it’s blowing up your social media feeds—the new weight loss drugs everyone is talking about Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro. Will they change the game on the health battle hundreds of millions are fighting every day?” Winfrey asked in her recent panel, The Life You Want Class: The State of the Weight.

“So you all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know that there is another public person whose weight struggles have been exploited as much as mine over the years. So I am ready for this conversation.”

A number of weight loss and obesity specialists joined Winfrey on stage to help dispel the “stigma” and misinformation surrounding obesity and weight loss medications. One expert, Fatima Cody Stanford, M.D., an obesity specialist, explained the part the brain plays in obesity—and Winfrey agreed.

“That is a scientific fact, that some people’s bodies operate differently than others,” Winfrey explained. “You all have watched me diet, and diet, and diet, and diet, it’s a recurring thing, because my body always seems to wanna go back to a certain weight.”

Winfrey took the opportunity to discuss the shame she felt surrounding her weight, opening up about the fact that she was “shamed in the tabloids every week about for 25 years” for “not having the willpower” to lose the weight.

“This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever. You know, and all of us who have lived it know that people treat you differently. They just do. And I’m Oprah Winfrey and I know all that comes with that, but I get treated differently if I’m 200+ lbs versus under 200 lbs,” she explained. “There is a stigma.”

She also opened up the conversation to “the difference between mindset and willpower” in terms of weight loss. “It hurt to see you ostracized in the way that you’ve been because this isn’t about willpower,” Dr. Stanford expressed to Winfrey. “It’s just not in the science of this disease.”



“Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice,” Winfrey said, explaining that she carried “so much shame” about her weight because of the media. “Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt: ‘I’ve gotta do this on my own. I’ve got to do this on my own. Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.’”

Dr. Stanford explained how weight loss drugs like Ozempic target the pathways in the brain that may work differently for those with obesity. During the panel, a number of audience members shared how these medications aided their weight loss.

Winfrey has been upfront about her struggles with weight in the past and even revealed that she had prediabetes. After joining Weight Watchers, the star says she lost 42 lbs and improved her blood sugar and blood pressure levels, per People. “Beyond the weight, WW has helped me make healthier choices and understand the real numbers that matter most,” she said. “Gone, for me, are the days of wanting to be thin to fit into anything other than my best body and best life.”

We are so appreciative of Winfrey for having these important conversations about weight, stigma, and medication. We can’t wait to see how she will inspire us next.

If you’d like to listen to the entire conversation, visit Oprah Daily.

