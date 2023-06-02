Oprah Once Deemed These Buttery-Soft Joggers Her 'Favorite' — and Now I Do, Too

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I wear them more than any other pants in my closet

Getty Images / Cozy Earth

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

My loungewear used to consist of old, ratty T-shirts from my college days and ill-fitting shorts and sweatpants I wouldn’t dare wear in the real world. But with modern athleisure, it's fantastic that I can enjoy the same level of comfort and fashion. Cozy Earth, in particular, is one brand that integrates function into its styles, so the pieces can complement your wardrobe wherever you go.

After years of trying to find the perfect lounge pants, and being let down because they were either too long or too loose, I’ve finally found a pair that fits just right (and totally had a Goldie Locks moment). I’ll get straight to the point: My Cozy Earth bamboo joggers are the most comfortable pants I’ve ever owned, and I’ve been pretty much living in them for the past month since the brand sent them to me.

Once taking them out of the packaging, and feeling how silky smooth they were, it's no surprise that the brand has been on Oprah’s Favorite things list for five years in a row.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Jogger Pant in Ivory, $132 (orig. $165); cozyearth.com



Related: The Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is the Coziest Thing I've Ever Owned

Made from a breathable viscose fabric that’s ridiculously soft and comfortable, they’re lightweight but durable, and the straight-leg silhouette is easy, swingy, and never clingy — I love the way the soft fabric hugs my legs. When I first tried the joggers on, I instantly loved how flattering they looked on me. They have a great butt-to-waist ratio, with more than enough fabric in the rear and thigh area. I have plenty of room to move around, but they’re not so oversized that I feel like a slob.

I also appreciate the practical pockets, since my phone fits perfectly in them. Essentially, they’re more comfortable than my everyday cotton sweatpants. I’ve worn them for walking on the beach in the mornings, running errands, taking road trips, and lounging on my couch while binge watching my favorite shows.

I even sported them on a recent trip to Arizona, where it's around 90 degrees right now, and was totally impressed by the moisture-wicking fabric that allowed me to maintain a steady temperature. I never felt too hot or broke a sweat. I’ve worn them with oversized sweatshirts, tank tops, and my denim jacket. I’ve even styled them with a tank top, cardigan, and my high-top sneakers during an outing to a local farmer’s market to stock up on fresh fruit and veggies.

People / Toni Sutton

Even better? After a couple of washes, the Cozy Earth joggers are holding up well and haven’t shrunk or pilled. To maintain the pants’ shape and ensure the fabric doesn’t tear, the brand recommends washing them in cold water, without any fabric softener, and drying them on a low setting or hang drying.

The pants are available in sizes XS to 3XL, and they come in five neutral go-with-everything hues, including ivory, black, and charcoal gray. Although the loungewear isn't exactly cheap, if the amount of times I've already worn the pants during the month I've owned them tells you anything, it's that you'll get your money's worth.

Story continues

I know these stylish and comfy pants will last for many years to come, and no matter what color you choose, you’ll be just as happy as I am with all the Cozy Earth goodness. Now I understand why Oprah included them on her 2020 Favorite Things list.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Jogger Pant in Black, $132 (orig. $165); cozyearth.com



Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Jogger in Navy, $132 (orig. $165); cozyearth.com



Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Jogger in Charcoal, $132 (orig. $165); cozyearth.com



Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Jogger in Light Gray, $132 (orig. $165); cozyearth.com



Toni Sutton has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.