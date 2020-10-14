Oprah Once Called This Face Cream ‘the Best Moisturizer I’ve Ever Used’ — and It’s on Sale

Getty Images

Ahh, moisturizer: It’s the luxurious beauty staple that practically everyone has on their bathroom shelf, whether they consider themselves to be a skincare pro or someone who takes a more low-key approach with their routine. That’s because nothing feels better than scooping out a dollop of cream, gently working it all over your face, and allowing it to hydrate and rejuvenate your epidermis for the day. Well, actually there is something that’s a teeny bit better: if your moisturizer leaves you feeling a little bit more hopeful and comes with a stamp of approval from Oprah.

Way back in 2010, Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar Moisturizer, which is currently 30 percent off for Prime Day, landed on Oprah’s “Ultimate Favorite Things” list, with the talk show host saying, “It’s hands down the best moisturizer I’ve ever used.” (Worth mentioning: Oprah had actually been using it for 10 years prior to its appearance on the 2010 list, which means it’s been a go-to of hers for more than 20 years now).

Deeming it the best moisturizer she’s ever used is certainly high praise, but there’s another thing Oprah mentioned about it that seems especially relevant for today’s times. “Every time I massage in a dab of this moisturizer, I feel like I'm giving my face a drink of water. It exfoliates, it hydrates, it keeps hope alive," she once said. Allow us to repeat: It keeps her hope alive.

The cult-favorite cream, rich in ingredients like asian fruit extracts and alpha-hydroxy acids, helps to refine the skin’s texture and pores while brightening and re-energizing, giving your skin a healthy (and hopeful) glow.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers share Oprah’s praise, with plenty deeming it a “miracle cream.” “Love this stuff… Philosophy has changed my skin completely in the greatest way possible,” wrote one shopper. “My skin is smoother and more radiant, and my enormous pores appear ‘normal’ now.”

“I have been using Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar for over 10 years,” shared another reviewer. “It is the perfect moisturizer for me. Lightweight but full of moisture. It's great under makeup. Not heavy.”

Based on Oprah’s review and those of hundreds of Amazon shoppers, Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar Moisturizer is sure to be the face cream you turn to for years to come. Oprah’s going on 20 years now. Shop the top-rated moisturizer that’ll have you looking (and perhaps even feeling) more hopeful while it’s 30 percent off for Prime Day.

