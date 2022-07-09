Oprah mourns the death of her father Vernon Winfrey: 'He felt the love and reveled in it'

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Oprah Winfrey is thanking friends and family for their thoughts and prayers after announcing the death of her father.

The actress, producer, host and philanthropist confirmed her 89-year-old father, Vernon Winfrey, died Friday surrounded by loved ones and family after battling cancer.

"I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing," Oprah Winfrey wrote on Instagram Saturday. "That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts."

A few days prior to Vernon Winfrey's death, Oprah Winfrey threw a surprise party to celebrate her dad at his Nashville home. Vernon thought the party would be an ordinary Fourth of July celebration but instead was shocked to see that his daughter threw him a "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration."

Oprah is mourning the death of her father Vernon Winfrey, who died of cancer at 89.

"He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak," she added on Instagram.

The celebration, meant to give her dad "his flowers while he's still well enough to smell them," saw an exclusive guest list of close friends including Gayle King and gospel singer Wintley Phipps who sang "Precious Lord" for Vernon Winfrey while he sat in a barber chair — commemorating his profession of more than 50 years.

During the celebration, Winfrey credited her father as the person who taught her about work ethic noting that her dad rarely closed his business for holidays.

"I learned from your good work ethic, showing up, being on time—that is why for 25 years of The Oprah Show, I never missed a show,” she said.

Many stars sent Winfrey their condolences.

More: Oprah Winfrey details emotional last days with late mother Vernita Lee

"We lift his name in honor right along with you. May God’s grace and mercy surround you and your family," "Entertainment Tonight" host Nischelle Turner wrote. 

Niecy Nash wrote: "Sending you so much love Beauty, so sorry for your loss but also happy for this precious time & love you shared."

In 2018 Oprah mourned the death of her mother, Vernita Lee.

"I knew my mother was dying," Winfrey told People in December 2018. "I got a call from my sister (Patricia) that she thought it was the end."

She continued: "I sat with my mother. I said, ‘I don’t know if you’re going to make it. Do you think you’re going to make it?’ She said, ‘I don’t think I am.’ "

Contributing: Anika Reed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oprah Winfrey's dad, Vernon Winfrey, dies at 89

