From Oprah to Kate Hudson to Selena Gomez, So Many Celebrities Wear This Affordable Fine Jewelry Brand

One of the true markers of adulthood, for me, was when I decided to transition from buckets of costume jewelry (which would break after a couple of wears) to investing in a few key pieces of fine jewelry that should last a lifetime.

I would have done it sooner, but the cost was prohibitive — I once briefly eyed a pair of bamboo door knocker hoops from one of Jennifer Lopez's go-to jewelry brands until I realized that the smallest size would cost me nearly $500. But then I discovered Mejuri, a relatively new brand launched in 2015 with the goal of creating fine jewelry that can be worn every day. It achieves this by keeping prices accessible and offering styles that are timeless and easy to wear.

The brand has solved the conundrum of being celebrity-adored, affordable, and high-quality — a nearly miraculous feat that perhaps explains how it's amassed such a huge following, with celebrity fans like Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid, and many more.

At just $30, the 14-karat gold Single Sphere Stud is the lowest-priced Mejuri product, while the most expensive item is the $4400 Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Choker. While that is a wide range, I've noticed that (thankfully) most of the celebrity-approved pieces sit somewhere in between, many even under $100. Here, I've rounded up a few of these celeb-backed Mejuri pieces — from rings to hoop earrings — starting at just $58. Browse them below, or head to the Mejuri site to shop the full selection of the approachable yet high-quality jewelry.

Charlotte Bold Ring

mejuri celeb favorites

Shop now: $78–$98; mejuri.com

Worn by Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Tiffany Haddish, and Lucy Hale.

According to my research the Charlotte Bold Ring is one of the most popular Mejuri pieces among celebrities. It comes in two finishes and prices — a $78 sterling silver and a $98 gold vermeil version. The latter is sterling silver coated in a thick layer of 18-karat solid gold, a process which is a step up from your average gold-plated jewelry, according to the brand.

The silver has been Olivia Rodrigo's go-to this year, while Selena Gomez, Tiffany Haddish, and Lucy Hale have all opted for the gold.

Organic Pearl Hoops

mejuri celeb favorites

Shop now: $78; mejuri.com

Worn by Kate Hudson and Oprah Winfrey.

Kate Hudson and Oprah Winfrey have both worn the elegant yet subtle Mejuri gold hoops with a large hanging pearl. It's a fresh and fun way to embrace the revival of pearls this year, aka pearlcore. The hardware is, once again, 18-karat gold vermeil, and the pearls are hand-selected from freshwater mussels and oysters, per the brand.

Croissant Dôme Hoops

mejuri celeb favorites

Courtesy

Shop now: $58–$78; mejuri.com

Worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lorde.

Both Lorde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appear to be Mejuri mega fans. The model has been seen wearing different sizes of the croissant hoop. Lorde, meanwhile, has an array of Mejuri items. Besides the Croissant Hoops, she's been seen wearing the Herringbone Chain Necklace in gold a number of times, as well as the Curb Chain Necklace and the Charlotte Hoops.