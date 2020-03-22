Oprah Interviews Idris Elba About Coronavirus Diagnosis On New Apple Series ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’

Click here to read the full article.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Oprah Winfrey has launched a new Apple TV+ series on the pandemic titled Oprah Talks COVID-19.

In the first episode, Winfrey speaks with actor Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre, via remote about how they are coping with the situation after Elba tested positive for the virus.

Winfrey posted a preview clip Saturday evening on Twitter. In the video, Elba says: “One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race, as a human race.”

Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020





Oprah Talks COVID-19 is now streaming and can be viewed watch on Apple TV+, with or without a subscription. The first episode can be seen at apple.co/-oprahtalks.

Viewers in more than 100 countries can stream the series on Apple TV+, in the Apple TV app. New episodes will roll out weekly, and will continue to be free to all viewers around the world.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus has hit 185 countries and territories. As of Saturday, there were 267,013 confirmed cases worldwide and 11,201 deaths.

