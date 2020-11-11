Oprah Will Interview President Obama on ‘The Oprah Conversation’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Oprah will interview former president Barack Obama on Nov. 17 for “The Oprah Conversation,” and Netflix released a trailer for “We Are the Champions,” narrated by Rainn Wilson.

DATES

A new episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” scheduled to premiere on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. ET, will feature former president Barack Obama. During the conversation surrounding his new memoir “A Promised Land,” host Oprah Winfrey leads Obama through a reflection on the years and accomplishments leading up to his presidency and the expectations people had for him going into office. Each episode of the conversation series explores stories and relevant topics that impact the world through influential people. Obama’s book is available on Apple Books and is also offered as an audiobook.

CNN has announced a Jan. 3 air date for “Jimmy Carter, Rock & Roll President,” which will premiere at at 9 p.m. The film, directed by Mary Wharton and produced by Chris Farrell, captures the connection President Jimmy Carter had to the music industry and how that passion aided his ability to connect to diverse demographics. Its narrative is aided by interviews with Carter and musicians he connected with, including Madeleine Albright, Willie Nelson, Chip Carter, Bono, Chuck Leavell, Andrew Young, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Archival footage of live performances is also included throughout the film. Courtney Sexton and Amy Entelis serve as executive producers.

The annual “WWE Tribute to the Troops” will air Dec. 6 on Fox this year. It will play at both 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, offering viewers flexibility around NFL match-ups. The 18th iteration of the event will be held at the WWE ThunderDome and feature service members from various stations and branches of the military. The show will honor these troops and their families, as well as offer them virtual opportunities to meet some of the WWE Superstars. Celebrity guests slated to take part in the event will be announced at a later date.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix shared a trailer for “We Are the Champions,” an upcoming series premiering on Nov. 17. Rainn Wilson executive produces and narrates the show, which features a different unusual competition in each episode and highlights competitors who train to become the most skilled at their talent. This season explores cheese rolling, chili eating, fantasy hair styling, yo-yo, dog dancing and frog jumping competitions. Other executive producers for the show are Brian Golden Davis, Nick Frew, Martin Desmond Roe and Chris Uettwiller. Watch the trailer below.

CBS All Access released a trailer for “Texas 6,” a docuseries that first premieres on the platform on Nov. 26. From Filmmaker Jared Christopher, the series follows a six-man high-school football team called the Greyhounds, which attempts to win the six-man state championship for the third time in a row. Under the direction of coach Dewaine Lee, the team works together both on the field and off, and the small town’s spirited support is depicted in the show. Of the eight episodes, three release on Thanksgiving and further episodes will be available on a weekly basis. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix ordered 18 episodes of “The Netflix Afterparty,” a weekly comedy panel hosted by David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes. A different comedian will also feature on each episode, as creators and cast members from shows join the show to discuss shows and films that have earned buzz on the streaming site. Interviews will be supplemented by sketches and segments, as well. Set to launch in 2021, the show will release new episodes each Sunday. Showrunners Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle executive produce alongside Spade, Marc Gurvitz and Alex Murray. Sarah Tiana co-executive produces.

HGTV ordered a new show based on the “Cheap Old Houses“ Instagram page from Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. The social media page has garnered over 1.4 million followers who keep up with the couple’s journeys in search of the best old houses available for relatively cheap prices. The upcoming eight-episode show will follow the Finkelstein family across the country as they detail the histories of old homes and explain the potential possibilities for restoration. They will also look back on old houses featured on the Instagram page and reflect on how the restorations went.