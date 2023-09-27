Oprah’s Favorite Travel Jewelry Case Is Available in a Larger Size, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

“I’ve found this jewelry box is great for both travel and everyday storage,” one shopper said

Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington

If you’re going to trust anyone for smart and stylish storage solutions, let it be Oprah Winfrey.

In her lastest roundup of Favorite Things, she included a small and sleek travel jewelry organizer. And right now, you can snag a larger version of the jewelry case on sale at Amazon thanks to a clickable coupon. While it’s still compact, the Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box is equipped with all of the functional storage you could want for your jewelry collection.

The base compartment has one large section plus four smaller subsections to stow earrings and bracelets, along with six cushioned ring slots. There’s a vanity mirror on the interior lid, which is also complete with eight pairs of earring holes to store studs. And the top of the case lifts open to reveal an elastic storage pocket and four snap-button hoops to keep necklaces and other chains tangle-free.

Measuring 6.25 inches by 4.25 inches by 2 inches, the organizer can easily fit on top of a vanity, inside of a drawer, or in a suitcase.

It’s available in two colors: ivory and ebony. Even better, you can save $10 on the two-tier version of the jewelry box right now, too. The largest size is available in three velvet colors: dusty pink, periwinkle blue, and emerald green. Don’t forget to click the coupon box on each color and size to take advantage of the discounts.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the organizer a perfect rating. “I have more travel jewelry solution items than one person should — the roll packs, bags, even other boxes — and this is my favorite,” one reviewer raved. “This velvety little box is classic and holds everything you actually need, has customizable interior space to accommodate your pieces, and it safely brings your necklaces with you.” They added, “[It] has been smash packed into suitcases and backpacks and [is] holding up well.”

Story continues

Another shopper shared, “I’ve found this jewelry box is great for both travel and everyday storage.” They explained, “The spaces on the bottom are great for extra earrings and rings, specifically if you have small hoops or earrings with long dangly bits.”

Snap up a larger size of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite travel jewelry case while it’s on sale at Amazon.

More Amazon Deals on Jewelry Organizers

