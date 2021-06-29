Oprah Calls This Face Scrub a "Superstar" — and Shoppers Say It Takes 10 Years Off Their Skin

In the paraphrased words of Carole King, where Oprah leads, we will follow. The Original Influencer™ has such sharp insight and taste that even after moving on from her show in 2011, she's continued to shape public opinion. In between securing justice for Meghan Markle and tending to her vast estate, the skincare that Oprah recommends is an assured slam dunk - just take the Dermalogica exfoliant she dubs a "superstar."

Coming from the superstar herself, that's high praise. Yet Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant wins raves that justify the compliment, an echelon of editors and skincare lovers naming it "pure magic." Personally, I'll never forget the ringing endorsement a former editor gave the scrub while in a room stocked with hundreds of skincare products: It was unbeatable, she said, so much so that she'd never need anything else.

Everyday shoppers are also impressed, especially those searching for an exfoliant to shave years off their guesstimated age. "This product is AH-MA-ZING!!! My skin is so smooth," writes a shopper transitioning away from an apricot shell scrub (beware). "This is a game changer. I am 54 with no wrinkles, and people say I look like I am in my early 40s. I am a customer for life!"

While scrubs are normally best-suited for deep cleaning your pores from gunk, it's a rare bird that goes above and beyond to anti-age on par with a dedicated serum or cream. But that's just the case for Dermalogica's micro-fine scrub, which makes other exfoliators look positively chonky in comparison. And where some products rely on solely physical or chemical resurfacing to brighten skin, the Daily Microfoliant incorporates a one-two punch that leaves no dead skin cell unturned.

Much like Meghan Markle's favorite scrub, Tatcha Rice Polish, Dermalogica's beloved formula relies on rice-based powder for physical exfoliation, and upon water contact, chemical exfoliators papain, salicylic acid and rice enzymes activate to complete the job. Tatcha's award-winning scrub stops there, but Dermalogica's then brings in colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to soothe sensitive skin; phytic acid from rice bran, white tea, and licorice also work to balance uneven skin tones.

The combination's won the scrub over 3,000 five-star reviews on the brand's website, where shoppers extol its anti-aging, redness-fighting, breakout-vanquishing, pore-tightening, oil-diminishing virtues, even for stubborn forehead lines and crow's feet.

"BEST exfoliant product on the market today," writes a reviewer. "This product has changed my life. Several years ago I was seriously contemplating surgery to remove dark spots and acne scars. After two years of use, my skin is just beautiful and I look forward to doing my makeup."

Another says they've been using the scrub three times a week for eight years of lowing, line-free skin. Over two dozen more people marvel at the effect it has on scars, hyperpigmentation and dark marks: Within a week, reviewers see their skin get smoother and clearer, while it brings out softer, brighter skin within a single use. "This is the best product I've ever purchased," adds a last person. "It makes my skin silky, has almost wiped away my lines, and has given me a fresh, clear complexion noticeable by my close ones. It's so gentle and works miracles for my skin."