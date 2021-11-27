These Oprah-Approved Pants Are My Best-Kept Fashion Secret — and They're on Major Sale

Spanx Review Sale

Courtesy of Getty Images

In my perfect world, I could wear sweatpants, hoodies, and sneakers, but look like I'm wearing Chanel, Gucci, and Christian Louboutin. But as we know, a perfect world doesn't really exist, and fashion usually requires some sort of sacrifice on comfort.

That said, the pandemic really made me reconsider how I get dressed. I often wondered how I spent eight hours a day in restrictive trousers or uncomfortable heels, especially after spending my quarantine days in comfy sweats and leggings that I didn't want to rip off by 5 p.m. For who, and frankly for what, was I wearing these pieces that I didn't even enjoy wearing? So, I set out on a mission to make my perfect world (ehem, sweats but make it look like Chanel) a reality.

Courtesy

My dear friend Oprah — hey, a girl can dream! — provided some initial guidance on my search. When she called out Spanx's Perfect Black Pants in her Favorite Thing's list in 2019, I was quite intrigued. I never actually tried them myself until late last year, when I began looking for stylish comfort clothes. Oprah loved her PBPs so much, she personally called Spanx's founder, Sara Blakely, to thank her for creating them.

Now, I want to personally thank Oprah and Sara Blakely, because I have officially found pants that feel like sweats but look like designer trousers – so yes, a sliver of my perfect world has become a reality, and I want to share that with you. Oh, and they're on sale right now because of Spanx's Black Friday sale. It doesn't get any better than this.

Courtesy

The magic that goes into Spanx's Perfect Black Pants will never be unveiled, but what I do know is this: The trousers, which come in a range of silhouettes, from flare to straight-leg, are made from the softest, stretchiest, yet most elevated-looking ponte fabric I've ever seen.

Overall look? Amazing. But how about comfort? They obviously passed that test with flying colors thanks to the four-way stretch material that provides just the right amount of compression. Plus, I love the pull-on design because that means no annoying buttons, zippers, or clasps — just a move-with-you, high-waisted elastic band that doesn't dig or cause muffin-tops. Oh, and they're incredibly easy to wash, too — just an added cherry on top.

I have tried the Perfect Black Pants in Flare and Straight Leg, and both easily earn 10 out of five stars from me. I would even go so far as to say they're better (and obviously more affordable) than most of the designer trousers I used to wear.

I'll be wearing these at home, in the office, for date nights, and for travel. That's how versatile they are. Buy a pair or two now. You can thank me later.

Courtesy

