Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US: Here's your forecast

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Intense summer heat is in full swing across the U.S. and many are in for another round of sweltering temperatures this weekend.

The forecast: "Oppressive and extreme summer heat will produce dangerous conditions through the weekend for multiple locations across the U.S., especially in the northeastern U.S.," the National Weather Service said Friday.

Who is affected: The excessive heat warnings stretch from the East Coast to Southwest, affecting more than 85 million Americans on Friday, the Weather Service said.

The extreme, "stifling" heat is forecast to extend through the weekend, the Weather Service said, all the way from the desert Southwest to the Northeast.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT HEAT: What is a heat index? Heat dome?

Southwest

The most extreme heat is in the Southwest, where the Weather Service in Las Vegas warned that it will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

  • In Las Vegas, the high temperature on Friday was predicted to be a scorching 113 degrees. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast throughout the weekend.

  • In Phoenix, residents were warned of "dangerously hot conditions," with a high temperature nearing 115 degrees on Friday. Triple-digit temperatures are similarly forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

STAYING COOL IN HOT WEATHER: Here's how to stay safe

Central US

The heat in Texas and the southern Plains has been unforgiving this summer and "there’s little sign of relief" in the forecast, the Capital Weather Gang reported.

  • San Antonio, Austin and Houston are all enduring their highest temperatures on record, the Capital Weather Gang said.

  • In Kansas City, Saturday is anticipated to be the worst day this weekend with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s with heat indices around 103-107 degrees, the Weather Service said. The heat index is how hot the weather feels when the humidity is factored in.

HEAT EXHAUSTION VS. HEAT STROKE: How to recognize warnings signs and tips to keep cool

Northeast

The heat wave will be the most formidable of the summer so far for many big cities along the upper reaches of the Eastern Seaboard, AccuWeather said. The intensifying weather pattern will also deliver some of the highest daily temperatures and longest stretches of heat that many places have endured in years.

  • New York City will see highs topping 90 degrees for at least the next three days. This heat wave could be the longest in nearly a decade. The last time New York City strung together seven consecutive days with highs of 90 or greater was July 14-20, 2013, AccuWeather said.

  • Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., will also see several days of temperatures in the 90s.

  • Areas from Virginia to Massachusetts in the Interstate 95 corridor will see 90-degree days possibly extending into next week, according to AccuWeather.

TIPS YOU CAN USE: 12 ways you can beat the heat this summer

Next week: Northwest heat wave

Early next week, a heat wave is also forecast to scorch the normally mild Pacific Northwest. While highs may fall short of records in most locations during the upcoming heat wave in the Northwest, AccuWeather said, temperatures will average 10 to 15 degrees above normal in a stretch of five to seven days.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat wave forecast: Excessive heat warnings affect 85M Americans

